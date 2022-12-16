It’s going to be ok. No, really, it is. Sure, WSU embarrassed itself in yet another bowl game. Sure, the team pulled consecutive rivalry and bowl game no-shows for the for the fourth time in seven seasons. And sure, the program now faces yet another offseason in which there are seemingly far more questions than answers. But Christmas is coming, and before you know it, spring practice will be here, blooming hope anew for 2023. Between now and then, there’s lots of losing basketball to watch as well! Just like old times!

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO