ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cougcenter.com

WSU ends 2022 season with 29-6 loss to Fresno State

WSU (7-6) never got the offense rolling and Fresno State (10-4) took advantage of the weakened Cougar front seven with a dominant running game. Bulldogs’ running back Jordan Mims gashed the Cougars for 205 rushing yards on 18 carries. The Cougars knew they’d be without three starting linebackers defensively...
FRESNO, CA
cougcenter.com

What to Watch For: Previewing WSU @ Baylor

The Cougs finally play basketball again after a week-long sabbatical. That break was all spent in preparation for the #11 overall Baylor Bears. The Bears are 7-2 with two close wins over UCLA and Gonzaga. WSU is in a bit of a slide, losing three of their last four and still struggling with the injury bug. Baylor is a buzzsaw and this is a team that could potentially win the National Championship, so WSU will have their work cut out for them.
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

The Good, Bad and Ugly of yet another bowl game loss

It’s going to be ok. No, really, it is. Sure, WSU embarrassed itself in yet another bowl game. Sure, the team pulled consecutive rivalry and bowl game no-shows for the for the fourth time in seven seasons. And sure, the program now faces yet another offseason in which there are seemingly far more questions than answers. But Christmas is coming, and before you know it, spring practice will be here, blooming hope anew for 2023. Between now and then, there’s lots of losing basketball to watch as well! Just like old times!
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy