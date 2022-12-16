ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Larry Selvage
3d ago

I think they are just guessing on covid there probably isn't many sick but they have to give a number to keep ppl jumping with fear

Positivity rate climbs, Ky. reports 6,376 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 positivity rate jumped a percentage point since last week, as the state reported 6,376 new cases. Up from 8.63 percent, the positivity rate is now at 9.85 percent—just an example of one of many illnesses tracing its way through Kentucky and the country. There were also 45 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,625 since the pandemic began.
3 Kentucky children dead from flu in last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky on Monday reported six new flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the last week. The commonwealth’s record for most child influenza deaths was set at six in the 2019-2020 flu season. That record is now matched for the 2022-23 season, according to the weekly...
Kentucky on track to have worst flu season in at least 10 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu and reported six new, flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the past week. This toll already meets the prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths ever reported in Kentucky in a single flu season. The prior record was established during the 2019-2020 flu season, when six children died of influenza.
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
Nasty Winter Weather On The Way

Good Tuesday, everybody. Our weather is about to take a walk on the dangerous side as bitterly cold temps and wind chills move in for the end of the week and Christmas Weekend. Ushering in the cold will be some snow as a blizzard hits the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
