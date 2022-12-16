Read full article on original website
Larry Selvage
3d ago
I think they are just guessing on covid there probably isn't many sick but they have to give a number to keep ppl jumping with fear
4
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician says November was the worst flu month she’s ever seen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six children in Kentucky have died from the flu this season, tying a record set during the 2019-2020 flu season. And we’re only in December. Three of those deaths happened in the past week. According to the Department of Public Health, none of the kids who died had gotten a flu shot.
whopam.com
Positivity rate climbs, Ky. reports 6,376 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 positivity rate jumped a percentage point since last week, as the state reported 6,376 new cases. Up from 8.63 percent, the positivity rate is now at 9.85 percent—just an example of one of many illnesses tracing its way through Kentucky and the country. There were also 45 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,625 since the pandemic began.
Fox 19
3 Kentucky children dead from flu in last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky on Monday reported six new flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the last week. The commonwealth’s record for most child influenza deaths was set at six in the 2019-2020 flu season. That record is now matched for the 2022-23 season, according to the weekly...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky on track to have worst flu season in at least 10 years
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu and reported six new, flu-related pediatric deaths, including three in the past week. This toll already meets the prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths ever reported in Kentucky in a single flu season. The prior record was established during the 2019-2020 flu season, when six children died of influenza.
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turns seat Republican, prepares for first session in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Elizabethtown, State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turned District 10's seat Republican. District 10 mostly represents Hardin County and a small portion of Jefferson County, a seat previously held by Democrat Dennis Parrett who decided to retire from the legislature. Deneen spent his career in education and...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
WTVQ
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
wymt.com
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
Kentucky groups urge General Assembly to reject additional income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky utility receives greenlight for advanced meter program
LEXINGTON, Ky. — LG&E and Kentucky Utilities are moving forward with their meter upgrade project providing advanced energy meters to the commonwealth. With the winter comes major temperature drops and changes, which means more energy will be used. LG&E and KU are helping individuals and businesses monitor their usage with upgraded meters.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
kyweathercenter.com
Nasty Winter Weather On The Way
Good Tuesday, everybody. Our weather is about to take a walk on the dangerous side as bitterly cold temps and wind chills move in for the end of the week and Christmas Weekend. Ushering in the cold will be some snow as a blizzard hits the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
