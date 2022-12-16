Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
WDEF
Fire Destroys Structure in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Chattanooga Firefighters had to battle a blaze on Friday Night in East Lake.They say that an abandoned and condemned building on the 39-hundred block of Dodds Avenue caught on fire. No one was inside, and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WDEF
Long John Silver’s in Kimball Destroyed in Fire
KIMBALL, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fast food restaurant in Kimball in Marion County was destroyed Sunday morning in a fire. The Long John Silvers Fast Food Restaurant located off exit 152 of I-24 in Marion County is a complete loss after a grease fire spread out of control. Three different units...
WDEF
WRWOS: A survivor’s story
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Holocaust survivor Lore Stoll Tinney talked to students at Skyuka Hall about her family’s experiences. “When I came to this country I become a citizen of United States.. the proudest day of my life.”. JILL INGALLS/SKYUKA HALL: “We think that it’s very important to make...
WDEF
Salvation Army reports more than $4000 raised by Battle of the Bells
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports numbers for their Battle of the Bells and Angel Tree distribution last week. The public donated $4,470.20 to the red kettle competition between WDEF News 12, WRCB Local 3 and WTVC NewsChannel 9 at Hamilton Place on Friday. Also on Thursday and...
WDEF
“Collaborative Boys Conference” Discusses Solutions to Violence
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Curbing youth violence and recidivism is a problem many are attempting to tackle in our community. One conference held at UTC today in Chattanooga hopes that conversations can lead to action. The nonprofit Pursuit of Happiness held its first ever Collaborative Boys Conference at the University Center...
WDEF
GPS loses narrowly in a defensive 33-31 game
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- GPS girls started slow offensively in an early noon game on Saturday against Pope John Paul II. In a low scoring defensive affair GPS was able close the gap but weren’t able to get all the way back in a 33-31 defeat.
WDEF
Homeless Man Prepares for Cold Weather
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Extremely cold temperatures are headed our way this weekend, getting as low as 10 degrees. For those without a home this holiday season, keeping warm is their utmost priority. Walter Hairston, a local man who has been homeless for almost eight months, has been struggling.
WDEF
Wreaths Placed at Wreaths Across Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Thousands descended on the Chattanooga National Cemetery Saturday to honor those who have sacrificed for our country. Saturday was Wreaths Across Chattanooga Day. This is a part of Wreaths Across America. The program honors the veterans laid to rest by placing Christmas wreaths for the holiday season.
WDEF
Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundations Hosts Toy Giveaway
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Red Wolves gave back to the community today. Over 100 families from the area were provided with gifts inside the executive Club at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. These gifts were provided by the Red Wolves Foundation. Caroline McWhorter, the President of the...
WDEF
St. Elmo Celebrates Stroll and Luminaira Festival
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The residents of St. Elmo came out Saturday night in a celebration of their neighborhood. The Second Annual St. Elmo Stroll and Luminaria Festival was held in the neighborhood. Folks came out to enjoy a holiday market, live music, and great food and drinks. The event benefited...
WDEF
Mocs Jake Stephens Becoming “Mr. SoCon” With Another League Weekly Award
(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Make it four straight. For the fourth week in-a-row, Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball standout big man Jake Stephens has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Week as the league office announced this week’s selection Monday afternoon. Stephens has now won the...
WDEF
Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
Comments / 0