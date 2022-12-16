ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WDEF

Fire Destroys Structure in East Lake

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Chattanooga Firefighters had to battle a blaze on Friday Night in East Lake.They say that an abandoned and condemned building on the 39-hundred block of Dodds Avenue caught on fire. No one was inside, and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Long John Silver’s in Kimball Destroyed in Fire

KIMBALL, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fast food restaurant in Kimball in Marion County was destroyed Sunday morning in a fire. The Long John Silvers Fast Food Restaurant located off exit 152 of I-24 in Marion County is a complete loss after a grease fire spread out of control. Three different units...
KIMBALL, TN
WDEF

WRWOS: A survivor’s story

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Holocaust survivor Lore Stoll Tinney talked to students at Skyuka Hall about her family’s experiences. “When I came to this country I become a citizen of United States.. the proudest day of my life.”. JILL INGALLS/SKYUKA HALL: “We think that it’s very important to make...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

“Collaborative Boys Conference” Discusses Solutions to Violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Curbing youth violence and recidivism is a problem many are attempting to tackle in our community. One conference held at UTC today in Chattanooga hopes that conversations can lead to action. The nonprofit Pursuit of Happiness held its first ever Collaborative Boys Conference at the University Center...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

GPS loses narrowly in a defensive 33-31 game

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- GPS girls started slow offensively in an early noon game on Saturday against Pope John Paul II. In a low scoring defensive affair GPS was able close the gap but weren’t able to get all the way back in a 33-31 defeat.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Homeless Man Prepares for Cold Weather

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Extremely cold temperatures are headed our way this weekend, getting as low as 10 degrees. For those without a home this holiday season, keeping warm is their utmost priority. Walter Hairston, a local man who has been homeless for almost eight months, has been struggling.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wreaths Placed at Wreaths Across Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Thousands descended on the Chattanooga National Cemetery Saturday to honor those who have sacrificed for our country. Saturday was Wreaths Across Chattanooga Day. This is a part of Wreaths Across America. The program honors the veterans laid to rest by placing Christmas wreaths for the holiday season.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Red Wolves Foundations Hosts Toy Giveaway

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Red Wolves gave back to the community today. Over 100 families from the area were provided with gifts inside the executive Club at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. These gifts were provided by the Red Wolves Foundation. Caroline McWhorter, the President of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

St. Elmo Celebrates Stroll and Luminaira Festival

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The residents of St. Elmo came out Saturday night in a celebration of their neighborhood. The Second Annual St. Elmo Stroll and Luminaria Festival was held in the neighborhood. Folks came out to enjoy a holiday market, live music, and great food and drinks. The event benefited...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

