ERCOT monitoring changing weather conditions

As a series of cold fronts approach Texas, ERCOT issued a press release that it’s closely monitoring weather forecasts and models.

ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates.

Earlier today, ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice, a procedural notification to transmission and distribution owners and generation resources that temperatures will meet ERCOT’s criteria of 25 degrees or lower in the Austin/San Antonio and the Dallas Fort-Worth areas between Dec. 22 through Dec. 26.

Over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power. As a result, the reliability and resiliency of the grid has been strengthened significantly.

“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable,” Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO, stated in the press release. “We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week.”