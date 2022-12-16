Read full article on original website
Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
Alleged members of a Columbus street gang make an appearance in court on RICO charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The prosecution of a massive, organized crime case made its way into a Muscogee County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Extra security was in place with almost half of the 20 co-defendants appearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters. Prosecutors allege that the defendants were members of the 4MG – a […]
WTVM
DETAILS: Deadly officer-involved shooting kills 51-year-old man
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
Judge approves separate indictment on 11 defendants in Muscogee Co. RICO case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty-three gang members accused of various crimes, ranging from murder to armed robbery and drug trafficking, are one step closer to trial. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the largest criminal case in Muscogee County inched closer to a 2023 Springtime trial after a judge approved motions to try 11 out of 23 people in a separate racketeering influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) act indictment.
New information released in officer-involved shooting in Opelika
Opelika police release further details on officer-involved shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department released more details on an officer-involved shooting from late last week. On Saturday, Dec. 17 at around 10:30 p.m., Opelika dispatchers received a 911 call from a house on 19th Place. Throughout the call, an open phone line implied there may be a dispute at the home. […]
Alabama man shot to death by officers during domestic dispute, police say
Opelika police said a man died from his wounds after he was shot by police Saturday night. According to spokesperson Allison Duke, dispatchers received a call at about 10:30 p.m. from a residence in the 100 block of 19th Place that involved an ongoing domestic dispute between the female caller and a man. The call abruptly terminated.
Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop for speeding in south Columbus leads to a woman with outstanding warrants being arrested on several additional charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says authorities with the sheriff’s office Uniform Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on...
MCSO arrest woman after traffic stop on multiple warrants; she bites Sergeant in escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, two Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Nadia Trawick for speeding on Victory Drive. Deputies later determined Trawick also had several outstanding warrants with MCSO for Contempt of Court. During the traffic stop, as the Corporal instructed Trawick to exit the vehicle, she attempted […]
51-year-old man shot to death by Opelika police
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
Suspect sought in murder investigation of 19-year-old Phenix City native
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - With Christmas more than a week away, one local pastor is pushing for people across the city to put the guns down as families celebrate the holidays. One family in East Alabama who recently lost a loved one to gun violence agrees. Tonight, the family...
From prison to PhD: Phenix City woman shares inspirational testimony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “When I look at that girl then she was broken, when I look at myself today, I’m certainly unbroken.”. Broken from a life that Carrie Player-Sexton didn’t set out for. “I am a survivor of childhood physical and sexual abuse; I chose addiction...
4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A four-vehicle accident has left one person injured in Columbus. The accident occurred Tuesday morning on the 13th Street bridge in Columbus. The person who was injured has been transported to a nearby hospital. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck and if there...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has killed a Phenix City man. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was killed after his 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. Fergison was pronounced dead...
CPD: Shooting investigation underway on Pembrook Drive; one injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person injured on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. According to CPD, the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become […]
Suspect accused of killing 5-year-old girl in east Alabama still on suicide watch in jail while awaiting trial
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch. Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for 10 of the 12 months he has been incarcerated in connection with the […]
Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back
On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
