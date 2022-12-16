ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 19-year-old arrested in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to the fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run on Dec. 5, according to the Columbus Police Department. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Tomisha Hayes, 28, who was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. Police say Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, has been arrested. Velasquez faces felony charges of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

DETAILS: Deadly officer-involved shooting kills 51-year-old man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Saturday night domestic dispute in Opelika ends with one man dead and police officers on administrative leave. On Dec. 17, 19th Place in Opelika was full of police cars and blue lights. “I approached the dining room area. I seen flickering lights. I came to...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly

An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Judge approves separate indictment on 11 defendants in Muscogee Co. RICO case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty-three gang members accused of various crimes, ranging from murder to armed robbery and drug trafficking, are one step closer to trial. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the largest criminal case in Muscogee County inched closer to a 2023 Springtime trial after a judge approved motions to try 11 out of 23 people in a separate racketeering influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) act indictment.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
alabamanews.net

New information released in officer-involved shooting in Opelika

Opelika police have released new information regarding Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. Officials say officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 19th Place. During the call, there was an open line which appeared to involved a domestic dispute. The female caller requested assistance before the line...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Alabama man shot to death by officers during domestic dispute, police say

Opelika police said a man died from his wounds after he was shot by police Saturday night. According to spokesperson Allison Duke, dispatchers received a call at about 10:30 p.m. from a residence in the 100 block of 19th Place that involved an ongoing domestic dispute between the female caller and a man. The call abruptly terminated.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop for speeding in south Columbus leads to a woman with outstanding warrants being arrested on several additional charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says authorities with the sheriff’s office Uniform Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrest woman after traffic stop on multiple warrants; she bites Sergeant in escape attempt

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, two Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Nadia Trawick for speeding on Victory Drive. Deputies later determined Trawick also had several outstanding warrants with MCSO for Contempt of Court. During the traffic stop, as the Corporal instructed Trawick to exit the vehicle, she attempted […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

51-year-old man shot to death by Opelika police

A man was shot to death Saturday by an Opelika police officer. Police responded at 10:32 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of 19th Place in Opelika. When they arrived, they encountered a 51-year-old with a knife, according to authorities. “An incident occurred which led to one of...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

4-vehicle accident leaves one person injured on 13th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A four-vehicle accident has left one person injured in Columbus. The accident occurred Tuesday morning on the 13th Street bridge in Columbus. The person who was injured has been transported to a nearby hospital. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck and if there...
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has killed a Phenix City man. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was killed after his 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the road and hit a tree. Fergison was pronounced dead...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders up for parole: Victims’ family fights back

On Sept. 6, 1967, tragedy struck two families and shocked a city in Auburn when Edward Albert Seibold broke into the home of Cathey Sinclair and murdered two of her sisters and a family friend. Now, almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive’s man with a hatchet is up for parole.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy