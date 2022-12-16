ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Canton authorities charge woman with death of toddler

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities charged a woman with murder concerning a toddler that was found dead Thursday.

Canton police said on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a Canton home.

When officers arrived at the residence on Hearthstone Landing Drive, authorities said they found the girl’s body inside.

It is unknown what the relationship is between Diallo and the toddler.

On Friday, Diallo was charged with one count of second-degree felony murder for the girl’s death.

Diallo was also charged with one count of concealing the death of another person and one count of second-degree cruelty to children. She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Officials turned the girl’s body over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and confirm her identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

