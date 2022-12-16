ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

kclu.org

Hate crime being investigated in Tri-Counties

Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hate crime in Santa Barbara County. Someone distributed anti-Semitic flyers to homes in Santa Barbara’s Mesa area over the weekend. The flyers were in clear plastic sandwich bags and left in the front yards of homes. Detectives...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods

The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Key News Network

2 Victims Wounded in Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: Police discovered two wounded victims from an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department officers responded to the location around 12:40 a.m., Dec. 18, for several calls of shots fired...
OXNARD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop

San Luis Obispo Police officers responded around 3:19 p.m. on Friday to a 44-year-old man sitting in the intersection of Higuera Street and Broad Street claiming to want a "suicide by cop", according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department report. The post SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Teen arrested for brandishing a weapon at Cambria Christmas Market

San Luis Obispo sheriff deputies arrested a teen on Thursday evening who allegedly brandished a weapon near the entrance to the Cambria Christmas Market. At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, a caller reported a man had brandished a gun during an argument at the Christmas Market located at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Deputies arrested the 18-year-old suspect and recovered the gun.
CAMBRIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening. The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase

After a business owner disarmed a man threatening him with a handgun, police arrested the 24-year-old Santa Maria man following an extensive chase involving an armed carjacking, burglary and an officer-involved shooting. The post Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail

Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own

OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
OXNARD, CA

