Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail inmates, staff given some holiday cheer
Inmates and staff at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria received a little holiday cheer Monday with the delivery of holiday gift bags, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of...
Santa Barbara Police Department investigates active antisemitism leaflets distributed across the Mesa
Santa Barbara Police are seeking the public's help and security footage in an investigation into anti-semitic leaflets that were distributed through the Mesa Sunday night. The post Santa Barbara Police Department investigates active antisemitism leaflets distributed across the Mesa appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Hate crime being investigated in Tri-Counties
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hate crime in Santa Barbara County. Someone distributed anti-Semitic flyers to homes in Santa Barbara’s Mesa area over the weekend. The flyers were in clear plastic sandwich bags and left in the front yards of homes. Detectives...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
2 Victims Wounded in Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: Police discovered two wounded victims from an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department officers responded to the location around 12:40 a.m., Dec. 18, for several calls of shots fired...
Woman suspected of stealing $1,300 in merchandise from SLO Target store. Do you know her?
The SLO Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the alleged thief.
Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
Man arrested for reckless driving in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Police responded to reports of a reckless driver Sunday morning. Police say the reports came from the downtown area.
SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop
San Luis Obispo Police officers responded around 3:19 p.m. on Friday to a 44-year-old man sitting in the intersection of Higuera Street and Broad Street claiming to want a "suicide by cop", according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department report. The post SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arroyo Grande farmer, World War II veteran dead at 96: ‘Pillar of the community’
Haruo Hayashi spent part of his teen years in an internment camp and made headlines for receiving his high school diploma at 93.
calcoastnews.com
Teen arrested for brandishing a weapon at Cambria Christmas Market
San Luis Obispo sheriff deputies arrested a teen on Thursday evening who allegedly brandished a weapon near the entrance to the Cambria Christmas Market. At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, a caller reported a man had brandished a gun during an argument at the Christmas Market located at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Deputies arrested the 18-year-old suspect and recovered the gun.
calcoastnews.com
Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening. The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide
Former Lompoc resident Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleads guilty to the April 2017 first-degree murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office. The post Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man arrested for allegedly driving towards SLO Police officers during pursuit
SLO Police said the man is facing charges for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony reckless evading.
Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase
After a business owner disarmed a man threatening him with a handgun, police arrested the 24-year-old Santa Maria man following an extensive chase involving an armed carjacking, burglary and an officer-involved shooting. The post Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Sentenced For Drug Crimes In Jail Holding Cell, and other stories
(Photo of Jaime Gonzales) The Ventura County District Attorney's Office says an Oxnard man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for using drugs while in a jail holding cell and then sharing the drugs with another person in the cell leading to that person's overdose. Prosecutors say on...
