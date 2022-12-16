ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa man charged after infant dies in care, placed one-month-old in bathtub to ‘wake it up’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested following the death of a one-month-old baby.

On Dec. 8, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a local hospital regarding an unresponsive one-month-old infant that appeared to have upper body trauma.

According to officials, the baby died on Dec. 9, despite lifesaving efforts.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the infant’s mother brought the baby to the hospital when she noticed injuries on the baby after she returned home from work. The mother told police that the baby was left in the care of another relative.

Authorities stated that when the mother last saw her child during her lunch break, there were no injuries at that time.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Cortavius Thompson, told officials that he was in the restroom when he heard the one-month-old crying in another room.

Thompson picked up the child and said he noticed “various signs of trauma.”

According to police, Thompson placed the infant in the bathtub in an attempt to wake the baby until the mother arrived.

Based on the injuries exhibited on the infant, the medical examiner’s office advised detectives that the child’s death could not have been an accident and was ruled a homicide.

“It is heartbreaking anytime our deputies must investigate these types of cases,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “It is devastating to lose a child so tragically; this baby was innocent and had no chance at the hands of the suspect.”

“This is an unspeakable act that should have never occurred,” the Sheriff continued.

Thompson is facing first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse. He is being held at the Orent Road Jail without bond.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 25

Travis Simon
3d ago

Another Mother at work and BF/ some guy in charge of their kids and goes wrong child ends up dead. See way too much of this. R.I.P. little one, only to live a month breaks my heart .....

Reply(3)
12
Nicole
3d ago

wow this story literally gives me no information on whatsoever just a headline article to make the obvious opinion, and yes from this article he sounds guilty except Thursday 1 minute worth of information no background information about this guy about the relationship of this guy to the mother nothing... I am not going to sit here and condemn this man until I hear the entire story which maybe we all should try to start doing that instead of letting the media dictate who's guilty and who's not and what information they want you to hear...

Reply
6
Sherle Christensen
3d ago

If the baby getting on the mans nerve by crying or whatever, it didn't occur to him to call someone to come over to help him?! Or the baby's momma explaining he couldn't take it that she needed to come home now, that he's getting angry and can't take it? Or take the baby to momma at work an drop it off or a freaking neighbor or something! I mean dang there was no reason to beat that baby 😠 RIP sweetheart, To Momma and the rest of your family I'm so sorry this happened, everyone is on my mind and in my prayers ⚘️💐 God bless you with His peace and show you His love an comfort. 🙏💕🙏💐

Reply
5
 

