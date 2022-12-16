Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
wwnytv.com
Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, infant daughter of Zachery and Heaven VanTassel, passed away, December 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Jazmin and Zoey VanTassel; grandparents, Ricky and Patricia VanTassel; many aunts, uncles and other relatives. Services...
wwnytv.com
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - So what happens when you take a BIC lighter to hand sanitizer? For one employee at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, it means an arson arrest. It all started shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Paterson Street. City firefighters were...
wwnytv.com
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
wwnytv.com
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
wwnytv.com
Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Francis Street, Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton, died at his residence on December 16, 2022. Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
wwnytv.com
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation. The call came in Saturday morning just before 10 AM. The St. Lawrence County Cause and Origin Team is assisting New York State Fire. Hammond Fire, Brier Hill Fire Auxiliary, and Morristown...
wwnytv.com
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and other north country communities are getting millions of dollars to improve their downtowns. More than $102 million has been awarded for projects across the state through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts, helping to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man who drove into snowbank accused of intoxicated driving, deputies say
LYONSDALE- The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a snowbank late Monday in Lewis County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brian A. Nagy, 32, of Port Leyden, NY is officially charged with DWI and other unspecified traffic infractions, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called...
flackbroadcasting.com
Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin
WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
wwnytv.com
What would Watertown Golf Club legal action involve?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mayor Jeff Smith is suggesting residents take legal action over the Watertown Golf Club purchase, but what does that involve?. To understand the process, 7 News asked City Manager Ken Mix what steps the public would need to take to file a lawsuit or get a temporary restraining order.
wwnytv.com
Warming center’s opening timely as forecast calls for major storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army opened its doors Friday night to its warming center in Watertown. The State Street building is now open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The center’s opening was delayed because of staffing, but now that it’s open, it can house 20 people overnight.
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor encourages legal action against golf club purchase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor is encouraging residents to pursue legal action over the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club. Several residents addressed the city council Monday night about plans to purchase the golf club. It came after many residents showed up to last Monday’s special meeting but were denied a chance to voice their opinions.
wwnytv.com
Santa and Grinch visit patients at Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two very special guests did rounds Tuesday morning at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus and his assistant, The Grinch, checked in on some special patients a couple of days before Christmas. “Sheer excitement for all those knowing that there was going to be...
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s mayor concerned about city attorney transition
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been nearly 30 years since the city of Watertown has been tasked with finding a new attorney. Robert Slye is set to leave at the end of the year to begin serving as the principal law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky.
Update: I-81 back open in Oswego County after 2 tractor-trailers are removed
Update at 9:15 p.m.: Interstate 81 is back open in both Parish and Sandy Creek after two separate incidents involving tractor-trailers Monday. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-81 North in Parish and a tractor-trailer went off the road on I-81 South in Sandy Creek, according to 911 dispatchers. Police closed sections of the highway Monday night, but the highway is back open now.
wwnytv.com
Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on October 8, 1935 in Newberry,...
