Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
Larry Dee Bezner, 78, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 78 years old. He was born in Watertown, NY on September 1, 1944, the son to the late John and Erva Parker Bezner. Larry graduated from the Adams-Adams Center School in June 1963. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969, at the time as a Jet Engine Mechanic.
Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Francis Street, Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton, died at his residence on December 16, 2022. Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Gerstenschlager, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Betty” J. Gerstenschlager, 88, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 at her home under the care of her loving family and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born on April 1, 1934, daughter of...
‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prohibition was a wild time in the United States and the north country was no exception. And many people, local author James Reagen says, don’t know much about it. That’s why he wrote “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers.” He talked about it during an interview...
Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, infant daughter of Zachery and Heaven VanTassel, passed away, December 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Jazmin and Zoey VanTassel; grandparents, Ricky and Patricia VanTassel; many aunts, uncles and other relatives. Services...
Warming center’s opening timely as forecast calls for major storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army opened its doors Friday night to its warming center in Watertown. The State Street building is now open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The center’s opening was delayed because of staffing, but now that it’s open, it can house 20 people overnight.
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and other north country communities are getting millions of dollars to improve their downtowns. More than $102 million has been awarded for projects across the state through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts, helping to...
Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:. They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool...
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.
Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of the North Country
TEMPLE TERRACE, Florida (WWNY) - Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of NNY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL. He was born on October 29, 1945 in Watertown, NY son of Donald and Doris Squires. Tom graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1963, Oswego State in 1967, he attended Wadham’s Hall in Ogdensburg and graduated with a Master’s Degree from Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo, NY in 1975.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Lake effect snow warning ends this evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even if you don’t see lake effect snow, it’s still out there. It’s still churning over spots on the Tug Hill. A lake effect snow warning is set to end at 7 p.m. today. The areas affected by lake effect could see another 6 inches or so.
Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Northland Estates, Watertown passed away Sunday morning, December 18,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. Betty was born July 13,1934 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Ernest “Dooley” and Nina (Parker) Kingsley. She was a graduate of Watertown...
Watertown Urban Mission’s food pantry now delivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food to homes. Qualifying city residents can reach out to the urban mission, ask for a food delivery, and expect their food boxed up and dropped off at their doorstep.
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
Children learn special lesson during food pantry field trip
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A field trip to a food pantry was part of a third-grade lesson on helping others during the holiday season. Tuesday morning, third graders from Banford Elementary School in Canton moved their way down Court Street to the Church and Community Program Food Pantry. The...
