ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Innocent driver killed after fleeing suspect runs red light, crashes in Westminster

By Chip Yost, Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zle7c_0jlT6iqn00

A 64-year-old man was killed when a driver fleeing police in Westminster ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Newland Street and Westminster Avenue when Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to pull over a black Camaro for fraudulent tags, authorities said.

The suspect did not stop and then ran a red light at Trask Avenue in Garden Grove, crashing into a BMW that was heading east.

The driver of the BMW, a 64-year-old man, was thrown from the car and ended up under a stairwell at the apartment complex, authorities said. He died at the scene.

A 54-year-old male passenger was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene. Deputies, along with officers from the Garden Grove and Westminster police departments, searched the area and the driver was eventually found and taken into custody around 2 p.m.

His identity was not immediately released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed both vehicles with major damage. One of the vehicles ended up on the lawn of an apartment complex at the intersection.

Nearby Iva Meairs Elementary School was in session at the time of the crash and went on lockdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in fatal chain-reaction hit-and-run in Torrance

A Castaic man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after a chain-reaction hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead and a driver injured in Torrance, police said. Patrick Carty, 52, turned himself in on Monday in connection with an Oct. 27 hit-and-run, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release. According […]
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Motorist shot at while traveling on 10 Freeway in Upland area

A motorist was shot at multiple times while traveling on the 10 Freeway in the Upland area Monday night. A call reporting the incident came in around 11:15 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. A motorist was apparently fired on while traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway between 4th Street and Mountain Avenue, […]
UPLAND, CA
signalscv.com

19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
KTLA.com

Man found shot dead in vehicle in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Santa Ana early Sunday morning. He was found by Santa Ana police officers around 1:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy