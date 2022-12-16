ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown window-popper sought by cops

By Craig Anderson
 4 days ago
Metro police are attempting to identify the person or people responsible for damaging several windows downtown Wednesday night.

Using surveillance footage, officers determined shots were fired from a dark-colored hatchback vehicle driving at a high rate of speed headed eastbound on Demonbreun Street near 8th Avenue South around 11 p.m., causing windows to shatter.

The shots were believed to be fired from either a BB or pellet gun. Investigators believe that the vehicle used is possibly a 2006-2011 Toyota Yaris.

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) or the vehicle used is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

