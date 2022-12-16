Downtown window-popper sought by cops
Metro police are attempting to identify the person or people responsible for damaging several windows downtown Wednesday night.
Using surveillance footage, officers determined shots were fired from a dark-colored hatchback vehicle driving at a high rate of speed headed eastbound on Demonbreun Street near 8th Avenue South around 11 p.m., causing windows to shatter.
The shots were believed to be fired from either a BB or pellet gun. Investigators believe that the vehicle used is possibly a 2006-2011 Toyota Yaris.
Anyone with information about the suspect(s) or the vehicle used is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Comments / 0