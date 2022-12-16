Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
Argentina is going absolutely bonkers for their 3rd World Cup win and the GOAT who led them to it
Argentina’s national soccer team returned home after their World Cup win on Sunday and the country played it totally cool.*. *An estimated 4 million people flooded the streets of Buenos Aires yesterday (a national holiday) to attend a parade for the country’s third tournament title in history. It got so rowdy that the celebration was cut short and players had to be carried via helicopter from their bus because crowds were so big.
Soccer-Roma's Karsdorp is victim of mobbing campaign - FIFPRO
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global soccer players' union FIFPRO on Thursday criticised AS Roma's treatment of their defender Rick Karsdorp following comments made about him by coach Jose Mourinho, saying the Dutchman has been the victim of a mobbing campaign.
