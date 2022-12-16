ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levi’s Drops a Nostalgic SilverTab Collaboration

By Angela Velasquez
 4 days ago
Baggy is in on both sides of the pond.

Levi’s teamed with 194 Local, an East London and Los Angeles retailer that specializes in vintage men’s wear and designer clothing from the mid-’80s through to the late 2000s, to revamp one of its signature styles from the era.

The duo on Friday released a collection of Levi’s SilverTab x 194 Local Loose Fit Jeans. Retailing for $108, the collection is available exclusively on the Levi’s app and at 194 Local’s Los Angeles store.

Each jean in the collection is overdyed in lavender, mustard yellow, rust red or chocolate brown. The colors are all based on things 194 Local founder Elliot Cook liked and had in their shop from the ’90s, such as a pair of Armani trousers, or a Fresh Jive tee.

Each of the jeans also features “194” embroidered below the front left-hand pocket.

It’s all meant to capture the look and feel of what Cook sees as a golden era of design and a period in which Levi’s SilverTab played a starring role.

“The ’90s just had the best fit in baggy jeans,” Cook said. “From skate companies to Japanese designers to Levi’s, it was just the era that had the best design.”

Levi’s SilverTab launched in the ’80s, but it found its groove in the ’90s when skate and hip-hop subcultures embraced its oversized fits. In July, Levi’s relaunched the brand with Kohl’s , bringing its relaxed silhouettes to 600 locations for a limited time.

Baggy silhouettes are having a big resurgence . Vintage versions of Levi’s SilverTab Loose Fit Jeans have become bestsellers at Cook’s store. Founded in 2018, 194 Local focuses on designers and brands from the U.S., Europe and Japan. It stocks nostalgic brands like Fubu, Stone Island and Marithé François Girbaud Jeans. It has stores on Brick Lane in London and on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

“We just really like baggy jeans,” Cook said. “And SilverTab was the best-fitting jean we found. All we carry in denim is vintage SilverTab.”

