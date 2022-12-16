ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘For Better And Worse’ Family Dramedy From Ian Deitchman, Kristin Robinson & Rachel Kaplan In Development At NBC

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTY20_0jlT5xx500

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing the hour-long family dramedy For Better And Worse from creators Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, Rachel Kaplan’s Absecon Entertainment, and Universal Television , where Kaplan has an overall deal.

Written by Deitchman and Robinson, For Better And Worse will follow the evolution of one couple, intercutting between three different stages of their marriage – when they’re just starting to date, when they have young kids, and when they are empty nesters.

Deitchman and Robinson will also executive produce, as will Kaplan.

Related Story

NBC To Keep 10 PM Hour (For Now) As Network Eyes More Multi-Cam Comedies & Procedurals

Related Story

Sci-Fi Medical Drama From Joshua Troke, Mickey Fisher & Justin Lin Set At NBC With Penalty

Related Story

Azie Tesfai Crime Drama 'The Chase' In Works At NBC

Most recently, Deitchman and Robinson served as co-executive producers on Universal Television’s As We See It from Jason Katims at Amazon Prime Video. They’ve also worked on several other UTV productions, including Ordinary Joe and Rise for NBC , as well as The Bold Type for Freeform and Almost Family for Fox. They got their start on Parenthood at NBC.

Their other television credits include Carnival Row (producers) and Z: The Beginning of Everything (co-producers) for Amazon Prime Video. Deitchman and Robinson also wrote the feature film Life as We Know It , which starred Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel and was directed by Greg Berlanti, for Warner Bros.

Kaplan formed Absecon Entertainment in 2020. Prior to that, she served as Head of Scripted for Keshet Studios, where she exec produced The Baker and the Beauty for ABC and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector for NBC and was involved in the NBC pilot La Brea .

Deitchman and Robinson are repped at Verve, Anonymous Content and McKuin, Frankel and Whitehead. Kaplan is repped by WME.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Was 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her long run as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC’s General Hospital among dozens of other credits, has died. Octavia Spencer announced Eddy’s passing on Instagram. Spencer said Johnson died Monday, but did not reveal details about her cause of death. She was 55. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!,” Spencer captioned her post next to a photo of Eddy. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Marcus Coloma Exits 'General Hospital'...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Austin Butler Addresses “Elvis-y” Voice & Chokes Up Dedicating Hosting Gig To Late Mother

Austin Butler gave viewers a range of emotions during his monologue as host of Saturday Night Live. The actor took the stage on the NBC sketch show for the first time and addressed his evolving voice in recent years. Watch the complete monologue in the video above. Since portraying Elvis Presly in the Elvis biopic, many fans have questioned his deeper voice which sounds similar to the rock star icon. “I do want to address something. There’s people out there who say that ever since I’ve played Elvis my voice has changed — that it got deeper, more Elvis-y,” he said. “But that’s...
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: T.V. Carpio Joins NBC Medical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: T.V. Carpio (Big Sky) has joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med in a recurring role, Deadline hears. She will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) who will shake things up when the show returns in the spring. Grace’s hiring comes as no surprise following the news that Jack bought controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group in the fall finale—building up his own team is par for the course. If Sharon Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) reaction to the news of Jack’s come-up is any indication of what’s to come, however, it’s more than...
Variety

‘Snowfall’ Final Season Set for February Premiere on FX (TV News Roundup)

The sixth and final season of “Snowfall” will return Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and stream the next day on Hulu, the network announced. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. The final season kicks off during October 1986, as a brewing civil war threatens to end the Saint family. After being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), Franklin (Damson Idris) becomes desperate and is forced to rob his own blood to get ahead. Now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he built, Franklin has to...
Deadline

Drew Griffin Dies: CNN Investigative Correspondent Was 60

Drew Griffin, CNN’s award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family told the network. He was 60. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story CNN's Chris Licht: "So Much Of What Passes For News Is Name-Calling, Half-Truths And Desperation" Related Story Kim Simmonds Dies: Savoy Brown Founder, Influential UK Blues Musician Was 75 According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’ Host Austin Butler And Cast Serenade The Departing Cecily Strong With “Blue Christmas”

Cecily Strong got an Elvis goodbye on Saturday when host Austin Butler — who was later joined by the rest of the SNL cast — ended the show with a performance of “Blue Christmas.” Even Kenan Thompson had a solo during the bittersweet number for Strong, who is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from SNL‘s official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit earlier in the day. Strong made her debut on SNL as a featured player on September 15, 2012, and was upped the following year starting with Season 39. The comedic star...
Deadline

James Gunn Shoots Down Claim Gal Gadot Was “Booted” From DC Universe After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Axing

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC. However, Gunn provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied. Gunn’s response could be interpreted in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Of $99 Digital Trading Cards

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the most mocked topic of the week for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards. SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, in which people have been paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world. “You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump...
Deadline

Jamie Lopez Dies: WE TV’s ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37

Jame Lopez, star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. The television personality was 37. News of Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account which also shared a carousel of photos in honor of the late entrepreneur. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The post continued, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us...
Deadline

Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Meghan Markle Column Backlash: “I’m Horrified To Have Caused So Much Hurt”

Jeremy Clarkson has said he is “horrified” his incendiary comments about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column have “caused so much hurt.” The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star caused outraged over the weekend in an article for The Sun in the UK, in which he said the Duchess of Sussex should be “made to parade naked  through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson added that, “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.” The line was a clear reference to a pivotal scene in HBO’s Game of Thrones, when — spoilers follow...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Piper Perabo On Her Character’s Fight With Beth, And Her Attraction To John Dutton

It’s hard to miss Piper Perabo on Yellowstone these days: she’s the dirty blonde with the black eye who had a knock-down-drag-out fight with the irascible Beth Dutton. Here, the actress who also stars on Showtime’s Billions talks about her epic brawl with Kelly Reilly, and why her character, Summer Higgins, has managed to find common ground with the “hot” John Dutton (Kevin Costner). DEADLINE We have to start with your epic fist fight. At the risk of projecting, you kind of had it coming. How rude of Summer to talk about meat that way at the Dutton dinner table! PIPER PERABO...
Deadline

Johnny Depp “Pleased” With Amber Heard Defamation Case Settlement: ‘Pirates’ Star Will Donate Money To Charity — Update

UPDATE, 9:20 AM: Johnny Depp is “pleased” with the end of his long defamation clash with Amber Heard and the settlement between the former Rum Diary co-stars. In a statement sent to Deadline soon after Aquaman star Heard revealed a settlement between the two, the ex Pirates of the Caribbean lead said that he plans to donate the $1 million paid by Heard (as revealed by Deadline earlier this morning) to various charities. Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez also said that their clients “priority was about bringing the truth to light.” Read the entire statement below. While no formal...
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ To Be Simulcast Across All AMC Networks Channels; Companion Doc Set

AMC Networks is throwing everything it’s got at Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The company will simulcast the series, which is the second in the Rice universe following Interview with a Vampire, across all five of its linear networks as well as streamer AMC+. Interview with a Vampire, which has been renewed for a second season, debuted on AMC and AMC+. The company has also set a companion documentary All of Them Witches to run alongside the drama series. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will premiere on Sunday January 8 at 9pm. It will also air on AMC Networks’ streamers Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn and ALLBLK...
Deadline

Comedian & ‘Cum Town’ Co-Host Stavros Halkias To Star In Road Movie ‘Exit Statement’

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Stavros Halkias is set to lead road-movie comedy Exit Statement from genre outfit Queensbury Pictures. The feature, currently in development, will be directed by Ben Kitnick, adapted from his short film of the same name. It is co-written by Kitnick (who recently made his feature debut with documentary The Beanie Bubble)”, Halkias and co-star Wes Haney (Netflix Presents: The Characters). Additional casting is underway for the film, which is scheduled to shoot in Chicago next summer. Exit Statement is a dark comedy about a doomsday cult. After being excluded from a long-awaited mass suicide, obnoxious cult member Chip (Halkias) returns home, only to remember why he left his disapproving...
Deadline

Cecily Strong Leaving ‘SNL’ After 11 Seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from the official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit. “We’ll miss you, Cecily,” read a cue card shared while the caption of the post said, “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!” Strong’s last episode set for Saturday, December 17 has Austin Butler as the host and Lizzo as the musical guest. RELATED: Cecily Strong Says Farewell To ‘Saturday Night Live’ On “Weekend Update” As Cathy Anne Strong made her debut on SNL as...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
Deadline

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1923’ Sets Paramount+ Premiere Record; Draws 7.4M In Multi-Platform Debut

Taylor Sheridan’s latest installment in the Yellowstone universe, headlined by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, has set a new benchmark for the prolific creator — and for Paramount+. 1923, which was released over the weekend, was Paramount+’s most watched premiere ever in the U.S., the streamer announced Monday. Apparently, it wasn’t even a close race, with 1923 surpassing the previous record by nearly 80%. It eclipsed the debuts of such previous Paramount+ breakouts as Halo and Sheridan’s 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Overall, 1923′s Dec. 18 premiere drew a 7.4M total viewers across Paramount+ and linear telecasts, which consisted...
Deadline

Grindstone Entertainment Group Acquires Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ Starring Stephen Dorff, Jack Kilmer & Cole Hauser

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group has acquired North American rights to Dead Man’s Hand — a Western starring Stephen Dorff (True Detective), Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys) and Cole Hauser (Yellowstone), which just recently wrapped production in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In the film from Milestone Studios, the retired gunslinger Reno (Kilmer) joins forces with a new marshal (Hauser) to take on the cruel cattle baron, Mayor Clarence Bishop (Dorff).  Reno, a newly married gunfighter, hangs up his six-shooters when he says “I do” to his bride, Vegas. But when Reno kills a bandit in self-defense, he finds himself pulled back into...
Deadline

Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
Deadline

Deadline

149K+
Followers
41K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy