‘For Better And Worse’ Family Dramedy From Ian Deitchman, Kristin Robinson & Rachel Kaplan In Development At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing the hour-long family dramedy For Better And Worse from creators Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, Rachel Kaplan’s Absecon Entertainment, and Universal Television , where Kaplan has an overall deal.

Written by Deitchman and Robinson, For Better And Worse will follow the evolution of one couple, intercutting between three different stages of their marriage – when they’re just starting to date, when they have young kids, and when they are empty nesters.

Deitchman and Robinson will also executive produce, as will Kaplan.

Most recently, Deitchman and Robinson served as co-executive producers on Universal Television’s As We See It from Jason Katims at Amazon Prime Video. They’ve also worked on several other UTV productions, including Ordinary Joe and Rise for NBC , as well as The Bold Type for Freeform and Almost Family for Fox. They got their start on Parenthood at NBC.

Their other television credits include Carnival Row (producers) and Z: The Beginning of Everything (co-producers) for Amazon Prime Video. Deitchman and Robinson also wrote the feature film Life as We Know It , which starred Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel and was directed by Greg Berlanti, for Warner Bros.

Kaplan formed Absecon Entertainment in 2020. Prior to that, she served as Head of Scripted for Keshet Studios, where she exec produced The Baker and the Beauty for ABC and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector for NBC and was involved in the NBC pilot La Brea .

Deitchman and Robinson are repped at Verve, Anonymous Content and McKuin, Frankel and Whitehead. Kaplan is repped by WME.