wkdzradio.com

Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police

A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
Fox 19

$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen

WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
YAHOO!

Death-row inmate, subject of 'Accused' podcast, granted new trial

An Ohio man awaiting execution for a murder he maintains he didn't commit was denied a fair trial nearly 30 years ago by Hamilton County prosecutors, a judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Wende Cross ordered a new trial for Elwood Jones, whose conviction was reinvestigated by Enquirer journalists in the fourth season of "Accused," the newspaper's award-winning true-crime podcast. The ruling was the outcome of a dramatic and rare three-day court hearing held before Cross in late August. Jones' lawyers argued that prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory evidence from Jones’ original defense team before his murder trial in 1996.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
953wiki.com

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS

December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victims in 2 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified victims in two separate Friday night shootings. The coroner says 19-year-old Eric Williams was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Independence murder suspect being treated for dehydration at hospital

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man arrested on a murder charge in connection with his girlfriend’s homicide Thursday is being treated for dehydration at an area hospital, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Once the suspect is released, he will be booked into the Kenton County...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Times Gazette

OSP: Hillsboro woman at fault in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman was at fault in a fatal accident that claimed the life of an Aberdeen woman Sunday in Brown County, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford Edge, operated by Alana J. Faulconer, 35, of Hillsboro,...
HILLSBORO, OH

