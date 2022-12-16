Rotterdam residents weigh in on proposed marijuana law

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

ROTTERDAM — Be prudent.

That was the message a handful of residents had for the Rotterdam Town Board during a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed law that would regulate where marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities can be located in town.

The proposed law comes a year after the previous Town Board moved to allow cannabis-related businesses to set up shop in town instead of opting out under a provision included in the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act — a state law approved last year that legalized cannabis use for adults 21 and over and established the framework for future marijuana sales moving forward.

Town lawmakers last year were urged by a number of residents, including leaders from the Mohonasen Central School District, to hold off on allowing dispensary sales until additional state guidelines were handed down. Municipalities that opted out of sales are allowed to opt in later, but the state law does not allow those that opted in to back out.

“We urged the town to pump the brakes; take a cautious, careful approach on that. Unfortunately, the previous town board opted not to do so,” said Wade Abbott, president of the Mohonasen school board.

The previous Town Board decided to allow the businesses because of the potential in new tax revenue.

Under the state law, municipalities that opted out of allowing dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities would not receive any of the projected million in sales tax revenue marijuana sales are expected to generate in the coming years.

The law established a 4% excise tax for local governments, with 25% going to county governments, and the remaining 75% would be split between local governments based on a proportion of sales.

Abbott went on to urge lawmakers to keep students in mind as it prepares to adopt zoning regulations for retail dispensaries, and asked that any cannabis related businesses be located as far away from school buildings as possible.

He said the district has seen an uptick in students using marijuana vapes since cannabis became legal, adding that drug addiction is a serious issue that can impact learning.

“Please do whatever you can to ensure that cannabis dispensaries and cannabis on-site consumption facilities are located as far away as possible from school district campuses, playgrounds, parks, preschools and other educational institutions,” Abbott said.

Marijuana dispensaries and consumption facilities cannot be within 500 feet of a school and 250 feet of a house of worship — parameters the proposed Rotterdam law mirrors.

Under the proposed local ordinance, dispensaries would only be permitted in the town’s general business and industrial zoning districts, and on-site consumption facilities would be limited only to the town’s industrial zones.

Both businesses would need to obtain a special-use permit from the town’s Planning Commission. Site plans would also need to show how odors would be kept on site and demonstrate sufficient parking and other means of access.

Hours for the establishments would be restricted to between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Planning Commission issued a positive recommendation on the proposed law last month, citing a need to have a regulator framework in place before plans to open a dispensary were brought forward. Commissioners also said the law could act as a living document and be amended at a later date if issues arise.

But resident Robert Godlewski on Wednesday said updating the law would be a time-consuming process that would take weeks to complete.

He urged lawmakers to adopt a thorough law that includes not just dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities but marijuana cultivating and processing businesses as well.

“I think that’s just as important as retail,” Godlewski said.

But resident Brenda Torosian said the decision to allow marijuana sales was a good one, and brushed aside concerns that dispensaries in town would lead to more students using cannabis.

“If the young kids want to get drugs, they’re getting it,” she said. “You’re not going to stop that.”

Torosian is a fixture at Town Board meetings, and has continually pressed lawmakers on issues pertaining to a now-canceled plan to move town offices to the ViaPort shopping mall and the decision to borrow $30 million to update water infrastructure.

She said marijuana sales have to potential to create a much-needed tax revenue that could benefit residents.

“We need to revenue that will be coming from the dispensaries,” Torosian said.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County