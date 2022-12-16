ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Rotterdam residents weigh in on proposed marijuana law

By Chad Arnold
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vceu4_0jlT5eQW00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

ROTTERDAM — Be prudent.

That was the message a handful of residents had for the Rotterdam Town Board during a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed law that would regulate where marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities can be located in town.

The proposed law comes a year after the previous Town Board moved to allow cannabis-related businesses to set up shop in town instead of opting out under a provision included in the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act — a state law approved last year that legalized cannabis use for adults 21 and over and established the framework for future marijuana sales moving forward.

Town lawmakers last year were urged by a number of residents, including leaders from the Mohonasen Central School District, to hold off on allowing dispensary sales until additional state guidelines were handed down. Municipalities that opted out of sales are allowed to opt in later, but the state law does not allow those that opted in to back out.

“We urged the town to pump the brakes; take a cautious, careful approach on that. Unfortunately, the previous town board opted not to do so,” said Wade Abbott, president of the Mohonasen school board.

The previous Town Board decided to allow the businesses because of the potential in new tax revenue.

Under the state law, municipalities that opted out of allowing dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities would not receive any of the projected million in sales tax revenue marijuana sales are expected to generate in the coming years.

The law established a 4% excise tax for local governments, with 25% going to county governments, and the remaining 75% would be split between local governments based on a proportion of sales.

Abbott went on to urge lawmakers to keep students in mind as it prepares to adopt zoning regulations for retail dispensaries, and asked that any cannabis related businesses be located as far away from school buildings as possible.

He said the district has seen an uptick in students using marijuana vapes since cannabis became legal, adding that drug addiction is a serious issue that can impact learning.

“Please do whatever you can to ensure that cannabis dispensaries and cannabis on-site consumption facilities are located as far away as possible from school district campuses, playgrounds, parks, preschools and other educational institutions,” Abbott said.

Marijuana dispensaries and consumption facilities cannot be within 500 feet of a school and 250 feet of a house of worship — parameters the proposed Rotterdam law mirrors.

Under the proposed local ordinance, dispensaries would only be permitted in the town’s general business and industrial zoning districts, and on-site consumption facilities would be limited only to the town’s industrial zones.

Both businesses would need to obtain a special-use permit from the town’s Planning Commission. Site plans would also need to show how odors would be kept on site and demonstrate sufficient parking and other means of access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMXxT_0jlT5eQW00

Hours for the establishments would be restricted to between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Planning Commission issued a positive recommendation on the proposed law last month, citing a need to have a regulator framework in place before plans to open a dispensary were brought forward. Commissioners also said the law could act as a living document and be amended at a later date if issues arise.

But resident Robert Godlewski on Wednesday said updating the law would be a time-consuming process that would take weeks to complete.

He urged lawmakers to adopt a thorough law that includes not just dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities but marijuana cultivating and processing businesses as well.

“I think that’s just as important as retail,” Godlewski said.

But resident Brenda Torosian said the decision to allow marijuana sales was a good one, and brushed aside concerns that dispensaries in town would lead to more students using cannabis.

“If the young kids want to get drugs, they’re getting it,” she said. “You’re not going to stop that.”

Torosian is a fixture at Town Board meetings, and has continually pressed lawmakers on issues pertaining to a now-canceled plan to move town offices to the ViaPort shopping mall and the decision to borrow $30 million to update water infrastructure.

She said marijuana sales have to potential to create a much-needed tax revenue that could benefit residents.

“We need to revenue that will be coming from the dispensaries,” Torosian said.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Senator Griffo talks Governor's proposal to relocate College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to University at Albany

UTICA- There is a proposal from the Governor's Office that would re-locate the College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to the University at Albany. Since the idea surfaced, there has been a lot of lash back from leaders throughout the Mohawk Valley. New York State Senator Joe Griffo...
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

City of Schenectady: differing opinion on snow removal cleanup

SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Upper Union Street neighborhood resident Deven Moore was one of many digging his car out Saturday after the snowstorm. "It was tough getting to work, I work in Albany, and i was late to work because the roads were so bad; it was around 6 o'clock. at night."
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Search nets weapon, high-capacity magazines, drugs, ammo and cash

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security found weapons, weapons parts, drugs, cash, and more during a search on Thursday. According to police, the agencies executed a warrant at a Guilderland home...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing any work

CAMBRIDGE, NY (WRGB) — A Cambridge man surrendered to authorities, accused of taking money for construction work, but not doing the work, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Craig Reynolds has been charged with grand larceny. According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds entered a contract with the...
CAMBRIDGE, NY
WRGB

Two facing drug charges after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — Two people from Glens Falls each face charges, following a traffic stop in Moreau earlier this week. On December 13, at about 3:21 p.m., State Police out of Wilton barracks stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Moreau, NY, for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver was identified as Christie L. Brown, 37, of Glens Falls, and the passenger as David A. Breault, 42, of Glens Falls. The investigation discovered a large smoking device containing cocaine and a bag containing felony-weight cocaine in the vehicle. Brown also was found to be in possession of heroin.
MOREAU, NY
WNYT

Troy woman charged in brutal case of animal cruelty

A Troy woman is accused of killing a dog in Albany County. Elisa Sumner was arraigned Monday on a five-count indictment, accusing her of aggravated cruelty to animals, and torturing animals. The district attorney says back in August, Sumner intentionally killed a German shepherd named Nala, with no justifiable purpose.
TROY, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
256
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy