Dexter, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get noodles in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Noodles – whether dunked in cheese or drowned in broth – are always delicious. Ann Arbor’s noodle selection ranges from Vietnamese noodle soups to creamy German dishes, with plenty of options for all palates. Take your noodle game to the next level with these Ann Arbor restaurants, or hit up all five for a cultural tour of noodles.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Multiple Oakland County communities explore connection via nonmotorized pathway

OAKLAND COUNTY — If all goes the way some hope, there could be exciting additions coming to some communities in Oakland County. In July, the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission was awarded a $45,000 Planning and Assistance Program grant by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments to fund a feasibility study to determine how Nine Mile Road corridor communities, located between Hazel Park and the city of Farmington, can collaborate to share resources and connect cities with almost 17 miles of continuous nonmotorized pathways.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

CMU Graduation Ceremony Turns into Engagement Party

During Central Michigan University’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, David Shoemaker of Livonia proposed to Ryann Swann of Brighton … and she said yes!. The couple met in 2019 in the Towers residence hall, where David was working the front desk. They dated throughout college and both graduated this past May, David with a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship and Ryann with a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Robotics competition gives students practice ahead of upcoming high school season

ANN ARBOR, MI – Students were buzzing around in organized chaos Saturday during the annual Washtenaw Area Pick-Up Robotics competition. WAPUR hosted a low-stakes competition so students could practice for their upcoming regular season. Participating high school teams included Skyline, Saline, Huron, Pioneer, Community, Whitmore Lake, Father Gabriel Richard and Rudoff Steiner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Get 3 tacos for $10 at this converted 1972 trailer in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI --A sign posted in Ypsilanti advertising a birria restaurant was taken down almost as soon as it was put up, but the point was made -- tacos are coming. “Someone got wind of it, got on social media and said, ‘Oh my god, birria’s coming to Ypsilanti,’” said Michael Cortez, owner of Birria El Jefe. “It was only up for a week and the city made me take it down, but I really got my point across so they all know the birria’s coming.”
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner

Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
