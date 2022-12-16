Read full article on original website
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
Moving company leader sentenced for scams, holding possessions hostage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Miami man was sentenced to six years in prison for moving company scams that defrauded more than 1,000 victims out of at least $2.4 million. Some of the victims were in the Tri-State. Serghei Verlan was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati Tuesday. Verlan and...
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Police cancel search for critically missing man last seen in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities canceled the search for an endangered missing adult. Officials say Fred Williams, 71, drove away from his home on Dec. 10 and did not return. According to reports, Williams suffers from dementia and law enforcement was concerned for his safety.
4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Cincinnati Police Department makes massive fentanyl bust
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Eight pounds of fentanyl, seven guns, and nearly $16,000 were possessed by the Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit. Police found the drugs and guns while executing search warrants in Westwood and CUF. 29-year-old Abdul Dotson was arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The DEA says...
City officials introduce Cincinnati's first female police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City leaders officially introduce Cincinnati’s first female police chief Tuesday. City manager Sheryl Long announced Teresa Theetge for the job after a months-long national search. "With this title comes great responsibility,” said Theetge. “As the city's first female police chief, I feel even more pressure to...
I-75 NB in Warren County closed due to 8-vehicle crash with serious injuries
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – A semi-truck flipped as part of an eight-vehicle crash in Warren County on Tuesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash on I-75 NB near State Route 122. It happened just before 5 p.m. in Turtle Creek Township. Multiple occupants from...
Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
NARCAN to be available in vending machines to reduce risk of overdose
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows vending machines may play a critical role in the battle against addiction. Harm reduction vending machines started on the Vegas strip and have grown in use nationwide. This is one of the first in the Midwest to include the addition of NARCAN. “I...
Be Concerned Christmas store still offering toys for families, despite rising need
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington food pantry, Be Concerned, is continuing its Christmas Store tradition for 2022. The free store helped more than 700 families in 2021 and it's expecting to serve nearly 1,000 for 2022. "It's that long term tradition of caring and sharing with your neighbors and it...
Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
Local artist Aprina Johnson wants to spread love through song
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - She is a songwriter, activist, mother, and all around great person. Local musician Aprina Johnson is leading a revolution of love. Aprina said despite a choatic family life, she was showered with love. Now, she wants to share those experiences through song.
Torch of Excellence accepting nominations for outstanding nurses in the area
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local leadership committee invites you to nominate an outstanding nurse in our community. Know a nurse who's an outstanding leader? The UC College of Nursing would like you to nominate them for a special award. The awards recognize and celebrate nurses who are team leaders in...
Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
