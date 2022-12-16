ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WKRC

Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police Department makes massive fentanyl bust

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Eight pounds of fentanyl, seven guns, and nearly $16,000 were possessed by the Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit. Police found the drugs and guns while executing search warrants in Westwood and CUF. 29-year-old Abdul Dotson was arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The DEA says...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

City officials introduce Cincinnati's first female police chief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City leaders officially introduce Cincinnati’s first female police chief Tuesday. City manager Sheryl Long announced Teresa Theetge for the job after a months-long national search. "With this title comes great responsibility,” said Theetge. “As the city's first female police chief, I feel even more pressure to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local artist Aprina Johnson wants to spread love through song

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - She is a songwriter, activist, mother, and all around great person. Local musician Aprina Johnson is leading a revolution of love. Aprina said despite a choatic family life, she was showered with love. Now, she wants to share those experiences through song.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
CINCINNATI, OH

