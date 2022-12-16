Read full article on original website
MS202
3d ago
It doesn’t make any sense that they are trying to unionize a business that has largely transient employee culture. It’s probably not a career type of job for 95% of it’s employees. I would think that slinging coffee is not a lifelong ambition and that it is used as a stepping stone to a stable career in a field more suitable for a lifelong career. I don’t understand unionizing in this type of situation.
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Cities in Central New York Among Poorest in the Country
America is the land of opportunity. But in some cities, there isn't much to offer. Two in New York are among the poorest in the country with high poverty and unemployment rates. American News Reports released the list of the 10 Poorest Cities in the United States, and two in...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester suing gun manufacturers
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday the city is suing several gun manufacturers, accusing them of fueling the gun violence crisis. Defendants in the case include Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Glock, Remington and Bushmaster, along with ghost gun companies including Polymer 80 and Arm or Ally. The city said the companies have manufactured or distributed thousands of guns recovered at crime scenes.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A new beginning
Our Bright Spot shines on the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and Perinton congregations for their help with a new home for Habitat for Humanity. The grant was received in 2020. The home was completed in 2021. This year, everyone was finally able to get together for the dedication. Bright...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
Greece CSD to provide holiday meal kits for 300 families
150 community members will then arrive at the church and pick up some of the boxes while 150 more boxes will be given out at Greece schools.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE LIFE OF BLAISE DINARDO
Blaise DiNardo served Rochester all of his long adult life. From the day, barely out of his teens, that he donned the uniform of the Rochester Police Department, to this Sunday morning just passed, when he breathed his last at 87, he was a protector and a friend to his hometown.
13 WHAM
Greece schools provide meals for those in need
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District teamed up with Foodlink and Lakeshore Community Church to assemble and distribute more 300 meals for those in need in the community this holiday season. The district said there's been been an uptick in families saying they need help, amid rising...
Local ministry calls for funding to track performance, location of RPD officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) may begin tracking the performances of their officers. A local ministry is calling on City Council to approve the necessary funding for the project, saying it will improve police accountability. The United Christian Leadership Ministry (UCLM) is calling on Rochester City Council to approve the funding […]
13 WHAM
Hundreds flood the streets of Rochester for annual 'Santa Stampede'
Rochester, N.Y. — If you saw multiple Santa Claus' around Rochester today- no, you're not crazy. Over 240 Santas ran around Rochester to benefit the Bivona Children Advocacy Center on Sunday. Fleet Feet hosted its 'Santa Stampede' event- where everyone, young or old, dressed as Santa Claus for their...
‘Very difficult’: Rochester non-profit helps homeless after encampments close
We have a firsthand look at how some charities are changing how they reach the homeless population of Rochester since the Loomis Street encampment was forced to move and winter sets in.
13 WHAM
Rochester clergy leaders urge city to approve software meant to prevent police misconduct
Rochester, N.Y. — United Christian Leadership Ministry of Western New York announced its support of the Rochester Police Department's purchase of new software designed to predict any potential misconduct on the force. City Council is expected to vote this week on the proposal to purchase Benchmark Analytics’ First Sign...
NY should fund free school lunches for all students (Guest Opinion by Rachael Ray)
Rachael Ray, of Lake Luzerne, is a Food Network star, author, cook and syndicated talk-show host. The holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year. Decorating the house, cozy pajamas, time with friends and family, and of course, great food!. Food is always central for me, especially...
13 WHAM
Graduating nurses get ceremonial pin
Henrietta, N.Y. — Celebrating a wave of future caretakers as they get ready to take the next step in their careers. Bryant and Stratton college held a ceremony to honor the newest graduates from the school's nursing program. 13WHAM's photojournalist Michaela Fiato captured the sights and sounds from Saturday...
Turning Stone’s 2022 Gingerbread Village
The team added an additional house making a total of 9, and the buildings measured more than 75 feet in length.
rochesterfirst.com
Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…
It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
NY health department staffer mocks McLaughlin’s cancer diagnosis
Albany, N.Y. — A state Department of Health employee mocked Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Twitter in response to news that the politician was being treated for prostate cancer — then doubled down by seeming to laugh off criticism of her remarks. McLaughlin, 59, a Republican former...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY
On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
newyorkupstate.com
How to sell legal weed in New York: Carl Anderson’s start as a dispensary owner.
NY Cannabis Insider is following Carl Anderson, a CAURD license winner, as he navigates the evolving cannabis retail landscape in New York. Anderson will share his struggles, questions, frustrations and accomplishments along the way. Carl Anderson woke up to congratulatory text messages on Nov. 21, 2022, stupefied. New York’s Office...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Comments / 10