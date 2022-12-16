ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Jeremy Stutsman seeking third term as Goshen’s mayor

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays

11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana. It's all thanks to a partnership with Martin's Super Markets and Miller Poultry in Goshen. 2 found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

‘Daydreamer’ art installation unveiled at Plaza Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts held a ribbon cutting for a unique art installation called “Daydreamer,” on Monday. Located at Plaza Park on the west bank of the St. Joseph River, across from Howard Park, this display is the first of its kind in the world.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Warming centers in Michiana

(WNDU) - Warming centers are opening across Michiana as we brace for a winter storm that is expected to bring us heavy snow and dangerous cold. Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:. ELKHART. Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Avenue) Open 24 Hours. **If...
MICHIANA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy