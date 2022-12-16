Read full article on original website
WNDU
Winners announced for ‘Sights & Lights Decorating Contest’ in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is good in Michiana?. The Mayor of Niles highlighted the best lights in town, announcing the winners of his “Sights & Lights Decorating Contest!”. With 218 votes, the home at 1310 Amherst is this year’s winner! Not far behind in second place with...
WNDU
Future of SJC crisis response team unclear after county commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s chief of police was among those who spent much of the day trying to prevent a “contract killing.”. The contract in danger of dying would have expanded mental health treatment options in St. Joseph County. Supporters have been working on plans...
WNDU
Jeremy Stutsman seeking third term as Goshen’s mayor
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County. Amber Doyle, 42, and David Ryan, 42, are both charged with resisting law enforcement. Columbia City man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Travis King is charged with resisting law enforcement causing injury.
WNDU
Emergency mobile food distribution to be held Wednesday for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an emergency mobile food distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons. It’s taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mishawaka Food Pantry’s parking lot, which is located at 315 Lincoln Way West. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
abc57.com
Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
WNDU
Police in Elkhart County stepping up patrols during holidays
11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana. It's all thanks to a partnership with Martin's Super Markets and Miller Poultry in Goshen. 2 found dead inside running vehicle in St. Joseph County; overdose suspected. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on...
WNDU
‘Daydreamer’ art installation unveiled at Plaza Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts held a ribbon cutting for a unique art installation called “Daydreamer,” on Monday. Located at Plaza Park on the west bank of the St. Joseph River, across from Howard Park, this display is the first of its kind in the world.
WNDU
500 kids to receive gifts this holiday through ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program with SBPD
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend FOP Lodge 36 is putting the finishing touches on their biggest-ever “Santa’s Elficers” program!. For years, South Bend officers have helped hundreds of children in need through the program. The “Elficers” will be out making deliveries to families later this...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire in Mishawaka. It happened at a home in the 800 block of Meridian Street, near Milburn Boulevard. It’s unclear at the time how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. Our crew on scene observed at least four trucks, and about 10-12 firefighters on scene.
WNDU
Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of the bowl game against South Carolina, many seemed excited for the new opportunities and challenges ahead. Irish defense talks Gator Bowl prep, facing SEC opponent. Updated: 7 hours ago. As the Notre Dame football team starts to shift its attention from...
WNDU
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 11,000 pounds of chicken was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Monday. It’s all thanks to a partnership with Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry in Goshen. The donation includes thousands of pounds of chicken breasts, drumsticks, and sausages...
WNDU
Bears in the Air program returns to give stuffed teddy bears to kids in hospitals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It wouldn’t be Christmas without Bears in the Air!. South Bend International Airport CEO and Executive Director Mike Daigle, and his team, are delivering 2,500 teddy bears to kids in six local hospitals!. Among the recipients are Beacon Children’s Hospital and St. Joe Mishawaka...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
WNDU
Niles Community Schools adjusting bus routes on Tuesday amid driver shortage
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Community Schools will be adjusting its busing routes to maximize pick-up coverage on Tuesday, Dec. 20, due to a shortage of bus drivers. This comes after schools were closed on Monday, Dec.19, due to the same shortage. In a letter sent out to families in...
wfft.com
Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
95.3 MNC
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
WNDU
RMHC Michiana brings the ‘North Pole’ to kids receiving care at Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana and Beacon Children’s Hospital bringing the “North Pole” to families?. The annual event helps to bring joy to families experiencing the challenges of having a...
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
WNDU
Warming centers in Michiana
(WNDU) - Warming centers are opening across Michiana as we brace for a winter storm that is expected to bring us heavy snow and dangerous cold. Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:. ELKHART. Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Avenue) Open 24 Hours. **If...
