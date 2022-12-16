Michael Joe Melvin, 42, of Zeigler, passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 12, 1980 to Michael Eugene and Debra Jo (Francis) Melvin. He is survived by his Mother Debra Melvin of Zeigler; one son Damen Melvin of Zeigler; two sisters Katherine Melvin of Royalton and Krysten Melvin of Zeigler and three brothers Schyler Melvin of Zeigler, Michael Melvin of Coello and Camerron Francis of Dowell. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Eugene Melvin.

