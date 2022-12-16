Read full article on original website
Michael Joe Melvin-Zeigler, IL
Michael Joe Melvin, 42, of Zeigler, passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 12, 1980 to Michael Eugene and Debra Jo (Francis) Melvin. He is survived by his Mother Debra Melvin of Zeigler; one son Damen Melvin of Zeigler; two sisters Katherine Melvin of Royalton and Krysten Melvin of Zeigler and three brothers Schyler Melvin of Zeigler, Michael Melvin of Coello and Camerron Francis of Dowell. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Eugene Melvin.
Shannon Ray Morris – Benton, IL
Shannon Ray Morris, 56, of Benton passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born in Kankakee, IL on December 6, 1966 the son of Ray & Connie (Dempsey) Morris. He married Gloria (Gulley) on March 20, 2021. Mr. Morris...
Holly jolly traffic stop: Carmi Police surprise drivers with Operation Christmas Spirit
CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) – When you see those red and blue lights flashing in your rearview mirror, you probably are not expecting a $50 gift card coming your way. Here’s a link to the story.
Walker’s Bluff starts dealer school, holding career fair
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) — Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is making more progress. Here’s a link to the story.
Saluki Athletics announces New Year’s Day Saluki Bash vs. Belmont with tickets starting at $1 The game will feature the largest balloon drop in Southern Illinois history during halftime.
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Saluki Athletics is throwing a party at the Banterra Center on New Year’s Day, and everyone’s invited!. SIU will host the first-ever New Year’s Day Saluki Bash, when its men’s basketball program hosts Belmont in a nationally televised game on Jan. 1, at 4 p.m.
Quiet Tuesday and Wednesday, dangerous cold and winter weather by the end of the week
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) — The next few days will relatively quiet. If you have any last minute errands you need to run ahead of the holiday, the next two days will be your best bet. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more clouds, with high temperatures in the low 40s. Here’s...
