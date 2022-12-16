Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 23-25
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Not sure what to do over the holiday break? Find out what’s happening around Hampton Roads and in North Carolina to entertain the whole family. Looking for more holiday fun? Take a look here. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Receiving stolen property charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
Ahoskie, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Gates County High School basketball team will have a game with Hertford County High School on December 19, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
Victims of fatal York County bus crash identified
Police say none of the passengers of the bus were wearing seatbelts, and that speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors. Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating this incident.
WAVY News 10
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
Albemarle District Jail Officer arrested on drug charges in Elizabeth City
According to a press release, an investigation revealed that ADJ Officer Jeffrey Haughton II was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail and was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail.
Feds tie Chesapeake double homicide to illegal marijuana pop-up shop
Eight people face charges related to the illegal sale of marijuana out of an apartment. The case was just recently unsealed in the federal court database.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest
On Dec. 14, 2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Amanda Dare Alligood, 42 years of age, of 1591 E. Barr Road in Chocowinity. Alligood was charged with Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Alligood was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Moyock man arrested after pursuit
A Moyock man was taken into custody after a pursuit Saturday night, the Currituck County Sheriff's Office says.
WITN
Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is in jail on a $520,000 bond after his arrest on multiple drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession...
Comments / 0