Columbia, NC

WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 23-25

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Not sure what to do over the holiday break? Find out what’s happening around Hampton Roads and in North Carolina to entertain the whole family. Looking for more holiday fun? Take a look here. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Receiving stolen property charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago. They reported the crime to Officer Jones in Warren County, North Carolina. The caller stated the truck was stolen from his driveway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ahoskie, December 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Gates County High School basketball team will have a game with Hertford County High School on December 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest

On Dec. 14, 2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Amanda Dare Alligood, 42 years of age, of 1591 E. Barr Road in Chocowinity. Alligood was charged with Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Alligood was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is in jail on a $520,000 bond after his arrest on multiple drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession...
WASHINGTON, NC

