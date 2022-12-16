Read full article on original website
National Weather Service
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Stevens, Pope, and Swift Counties. .ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND. DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…. …TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE. IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches. of fluffy accumulation...
Bitter cold, blowing snow will impact holiday travel this week
(Chanhassen, MN) -- The National Weather Service predicts blizzard conditions beginning late Wednesday in Minnesota, followed by brutal wind chills possibly right through Christmas Eve. Forecasters are advising Minnesotans with travel plans to leave before Wednesday afternoon or try to wait until Saturday. Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen says it will begin with several inches of light and fluffy snow which will then be blown around by sustained winds of 25 miles an hour with gusts to 40 or 50 -- which will usher in overnight wind chills of 30- to 45-below-zero. A winter storm watch is posted for most of the state with wind chill warnings and advisories in southwest and western Minnesota.
Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday
A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
‘Dangerous’ Travel Conditions in Store for Travelers as Snow, Arctic Cold Head for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — You may have heard the phrase, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. It will change.” The weather has changed again. The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for our area. Here’s the breakdown. For central Minnesota...
Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday
Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota
Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest...
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
Your Severe Weather Watches and Warnings Morris, MN. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS. …TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND. LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several. inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of southern and central Minnesota, in effect from 12:00 pm this Wednesday through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches of snow is possible, along with strong winds, dangerously cold wind chills, and...
Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to later part of this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Iowa except for extreme eastern Iowa from Thursday morning through late Friday night. The National Weather Service says this...
National Weather Service advising Minnesotans to change Christmas travel plans
The National Weather Service predicts blizzard conditions beginning late Wednesday, followed by brutal wind chills possibly right through Christmas Eve — and they’re advising Minnesotans with travel plans during that period to change them:. “I would try to either do it before Wednesday afternoon… or try to wait...
Blizzard conditions possible Wednesday & Thursday
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at an active week of weather in Minnesota that includes two snowfall events. One of those snowfalls could turn into blizzard conditions due to the brtual cold and high winds set to blow into the state. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday through...
NWS says Christmas Week blizzard coming, advises Minnesotans to change travel plans
You’d have to go quite a distance to get out of the blizzard conditions followed by brutal wind chills that the National Weather Service is forecasting for late Wednesday possibly through Christmas Eve. Caleb Grunzke at NWS-Chanhassen says:. “It’s going to be affecting pretty much everywhere in the central...
Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?
Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week. After 1-3 inches (updated from the NWS) of snow falls Monday afternoon/evening in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday.
White Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues
TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.
NEXT Weather: Light snow moves out late Monday, big snow and big cold on the way
MINNEAPOLIS – This light snow system moves out Monday evening, but a much heftier system isn't far behind.Monday's snow will cause delays during the evening commute, and make for some slick spots on roadways into the night. The evening's low temperature will be zero.Tuesday will be cold and calm, with a high of 7 and a low of minus-4.Our next storm arrives Wednesday, with the Twin Cities in a winter storm watch. In fact, the last three days of the work week will likely all be NEXT Weather Alert days. Four-to-8 inches of snow is possible Wednesday. On Thursday, strong northwestern winds will reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The snow will be done falling, but the fluffy snow will be blowing -- causing whiteout conditions in areas.Friday will also bring blowing snow issues, and the strong wind will combine with the cold air to create dangerous wind chills. Expect a feel factor at times of minus–30 to minus-45 degrees.Things start to calm down Saturday, and you can expect a peaceful Christmas Day Sunday.
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
Everything you need to know about snow and holiday travel
MINNEAPOLIS — There's little doubt we'll have a white Christmas in Minnesota this year with a winter storm in the forecast; however, getting to your holiday destinations could be complicated by that very same weather in the days leading up to Christmas. Road crews, airports and airlines are already...
A crippling winter storm is on the way, and here's what to expect based on where you live
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
Chance of Blizzard Increasing in Iowa Heading Into Christmas Weekend
Winter officially begins on Wednesday. Mother Nature appears ready to make us very aware of that fact shortly thereafter. While a major winter storm is still days away, the warning bells are already being sounded. Last week the Dakotas were buried in snow and had blizzard conditions that just refused...
Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard
MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
