MINNEAPOLIS – This light snow system moves out Monday evening, but a much heftier system isn't far behind.Monday's snow will cause delays during the evening commute, and make for some slick spots on roadways into the night. The evening's low temperature will be zero.Tuesday will be cold and calm, with a high of 7 and a low of minus-4.Our next storm arrives Wednesday, with the Twin Cities in a winter storm watch. In fact, the last three days of the work week will likely all be NEXT Weather Alert days. Four-to-8 inches of snow is possible Wednesday. On Thursday, strong northwestern winds will reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The snow will be done falling, but the fluffy snow will be blowing -- causing whiteout conditions in areas.Friday will also bring blowing snow issues, and the strong wind will combine with the cold air to create dangerous wind chills. Expect a feel factor at times of minus–30 to minus-45 degrees.Things start to calm down Saturday, and you can expect a peaceful Christmas Day Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO