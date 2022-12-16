ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
kmrskkok.com

National Weather Service

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Stevens, Pope, and Swift Counties. .ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND. DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…. …TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE. IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches. of fluffy accumulation...
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Bitter cold, blowing snow will impact holiday travel this week

(Chanhassen, MN) -- The National Weather Service predicts blizzard conditions beginning late Wednesday in Minnesota, followed by brutal wind chills possibly right through Christmas Eve. Forecasters are advising Minnesotans with travel plans to leave before Wednesday afternoon or try to wait until Saturday. Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen says it will begin with several inches of light and fluffy snow which will then be blown around by sustained winds of 25 miles an hour with gusts to 40 or 50 -- which will usher in overnight wind chills of 30- to 45-below-zero. A winter storm watch is posted for most of the state with wind chill warnings and advisories in southwest and western Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday

A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday

Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
WISCONSIN STATE
kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

Your Severe Weather Watches and Warnings Morris, MN. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS. …TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND. LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several. inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds...
CHANHASSEN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of southern and central Minnesota, in effect from 12:00 pm this Wednesday through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches of snow is possible, along with strong winds, dangerously cold wind chills, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch

(Des Moines) A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to later part of this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Iowa except for extreme eastern Iowa from Thursday morning through late Friday night. The National Weather Service says this...
IOWA STATE
Bring Me The News

Extreme cold is certain, but will big snowstorm impact Minnesota this week?

Extreme cold is certain and a significant snowstorm is a possibility for the Twin Cities area this week. After 1-3 inches (updated from the NWS) of snow falls Monday afternoon/evening in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, attention turns to a powerful storm system that is expected to cause significant impacts somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Wednesday-Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Light snow moves out late Monday, big snow and big cold on the way

MINNEAPOLIS – This light snow system moves out Monday evening, but a much heftier system isn't far behind.Monday's snow will cause delays during the evening commute, and make for some slick spots on roadways into the night. The evening's low temperature will be zero.Tuesday will be cold and calm, with a high of 7 and a low of minus-4.Our next storm arrives Wednesday, with the Twin Cities in a winter storm watch. In fact, the last three days of the work week will likely all be NEXT Weather Alert days.  Four-to-8 inches of snow is possible Wednesday. On Thursday, strong northwestern winds will reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The snow will be done falling, but the fluffy snow will be blowing -- causing whiteout conditions in areas.Friday will also bring blowing snow issues, and the strong wind will combine with the cold air to create dangerous wind chills. Expect a feel factor at times of minus–30 to minus-45 degrees.Things start to calm down Saturday, and you can expect a peaceful Christmas Day Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Everything you need to know about snow and holiday travel

MINNEAPOLIS — There's little doubt we'll have a white Christmas in Minnesota this year with a winter storm in the forecast; however, getting to your holiday destinations could be complicated by that very same weather in the days leading up to Christmas. Road crews, airports and airlines are already...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

A crippling winter storm is on the way, and here's what to expect based on where you live

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
IOWA STATE
WISN

Wisconsin gets ready for bitter cold, potential blizzard

MILWAUKEE — What to expect? Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Lindsey Slater. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Thursday and Friday are Alert Days for potential blizzard-like conditions. Expect heavy snow, strong winds and low visibility....
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy