Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in...
Iman Says David Bowie’s Death Put a Target on Her Head
David Bowie’s 2016 death left his wife Iman feeling exposed. Nearly seven years later, the model and actress tells Vogue that she still refuses to describe him as her “late” spouse. The public reaction was simply “too much,” Iman said. “We lived a very private life and...
Indigenous Activist Organizations Encourage Fans to Boycott 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Fans and moviegoers alike are being urged to boycott the newly-released sequel film, Avatar: The Way of Water, which indigenous activists are calling "racist" and "appropriated." The highly-anticipated film—which premiered in theaters on Dec. 16—is facing criticism from a revived social media campaign that initially arose over the first Avatar...
When Iggy Pop Got Freaked Out by Elton John in a Gorilla Suit
Iggy Pop recalled his terror when he faced off with someone in a huge gorilla suit – and it turned out to be Elton John. The incident took place around 1973, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Pop admitted that he, for one, was under the influence of drugs at the time.
17 Moments People Became Aware That The Real Toxic Problem In Their Relationship Was Actually Them
"When he broke down crying in front of me because he felt like I didn’t trust him."
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Listened to Black Sabbath’s Dio Albums
Ozzy Osbourne recently praised his Black Sabbath replacement, Ronnie James Dio, for doing "a good job" with his old band — even though he never listened to the albums they made together. The Prince of Darkness reflected on his successor in a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM....
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
Kiss Plots World Domination in Casablanca Records Movie Trailer
Jeremy Jordan's Neil Bogart minces no words about the meteoric rise of Casablanca Records in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. "We were in the business of making dreams come true," the label boss says. "Sold over 200 million records. Became the soundtrack of your life. But how do you expect me to tell you how all of that really happened?"
Watch Eagles’ First-Ever Official YouTube Videos
Eagles have made their official debut on YouTube, launching eight remastered videos from their archives. The collection includes the classic 1977 live performance of “Hotel California.” (A bootleg version had already reached a million page views since being published six years ago.) Also featured are “Hole in the World,” “In the City,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “How Long,” “Busy Being Fabulous” and live versions of “No More Cloudy Days” and “Take It Easy.” All eight clips can be seen below.
Dave Grohl Helps Pink ‘Get the Party Started’ With Hanukkah Cover
Dave Grohl has released a cover of Pink's "Get the Party Started" -- featuring the pop star herself -- as part of his ongoing Hanukkah Sessions series. “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew,” Pink reportedly declared to the crowd in attendance at the Largo in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The singer then powered through her 2001 hit, with Grohl on drums, Greg Kurstin on keyboards and an assortment of backing singers. Comedian Jack Black even made a surprise appearance, singing one of the tune's final choruses.
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival
The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
