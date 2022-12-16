Saul Dreierwas born in Poland in 1925. ​At just age 14, the start of the Holocaust changed his life as he spent years in concentration camps, where his passion for music helped him survive. In his 80’s, Dreier founded the Holocaust Survivor Band with fellow survivors and their children. Now 97, Dreier performs and shares their story all over the world. He recently came to Key Biscayne to perform in an inspirational night of music and stories. The event was a joint effort of Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (in honor of Himan Brown) and Islander News.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO