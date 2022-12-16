Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s healthier Monday dining options
Christmas week starts… and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious healthy meal alternatives this Monday, December 19 to help you prepare for the week ahead. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays...
islandernews.com
WFOR news anchor, former Key Biscayne resident, uses tennis to fundraise for Immaculata-La Salle High
When it comes to tennis, Elliot Rodriguez jokingly refers to himself simply as a "weekend warrior." But, two weekends ago, the former Key Biscayne resident and popular news anchor for WFOR-TV (CBS4), delivered a grand slam by hosting his first fundraiser for his alma mater, Immaculata-La Salle High School, in Coconut Grove.
islandernews.com
Concert by the Holocaust Survivor Band an inspirational event
Saul Dreierwas born in Poland in 1925. At just age 14, the start of the Holocaust changed his life as he spent years in concentration camps, where his passion for music helped him survive. In his 80’s, Dreier founded the Holocaust Survivor Band with fellow survivors and their children. Now 97, Dreier performs and shares their story all over the world. He recently came to Key Biscayne to perform in an inspirational night of music and stories. The event was a joint effort of Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (in honor of Himan Brown) and Islander News.
islandernews.com
Plans for a 12-story hotel on Watson Island could be approved this week
In 2020, City of Miami voters approved expansion plans at Jungle Island and now, owners of the waterfront theme park are proposing a new themed 300-room hotel, attractions and retail complex be built on the property located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail. The Watson Island project will incorporate green design...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for December 5 to December 18
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of December 5 to December 18. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. December 5, 2022. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle inside of the gas station parking...
islandernews.com
Hispanic voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit. A new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure.
islandernews.com
Ready, set.. swim! Crandon no-swimming advisory lifted
While temperatures this weekend might be on the chilly side, those wishing for a holiday swim on Crandon Park can go ahead as on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County lifted the no-swimming advisory in effect since last Thursday. The health department said that based on satisfactory...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s $1.786 million Beach Park improvement plan is underway but not so fast says Council
Cosmetic changes at Beach Park are underway, including a new soft coral color, new turf and cleared landscaping adding to the vibrancy of the area, which once was the site of a gas station. The rest of the improvements for the estimated $1.786 million three-phase project?. Not so fast, said...
islandernews.com
Wells Fargo reaches settlement, will pay $3.7 billion in fines and repayments over consumer violations
Tuesday morning, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2 billion to consumers and snapped the banking giant with a $1.7 billion penalty. Wells Fargo, who has a branch on Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne, agreed to the payment and fine to settle charges that it illegally charged customers fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts incorrectly.
islandernews.com
Argentina vs France: where to watch the World Cup final on the island and in Miami
The final of the 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup will be played Sunday December 18, and feature world soccer powers France and Argentina, with both countries looking to make history. France is looking to become only the third team to repeat as champion in the Cup’s 92-year history, joining Italy...
