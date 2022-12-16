Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Related
'NFL Sunday Ticket' fight appears to have new front-runner
Google's YouTube has reportedly emerged as the front-runner to acquire rights to the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" service after years of it being with DirecTV.
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Tennessee Titans injury report Tuesday: 9 miss practice, including QB Ryan Tannehill
Another short week means another long injury report for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Once again, the Titans head into a game with massive question marks because of injuries. At least one player from every offensive and defensive position group except for tight end appeared on the first injury report of the week Tuesday. Some players, like receiver Treylon Burks, defensive lineman Denico Autry,...
Seahawks Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out Tuesday practice
The Seahawks have moved up their normal practice schedule this week as they prepare to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Seven players sat out today’s practice, including Ryan Neal and Ken Walker. Here’s our first injury updates of the week. Player Injury Tue Wed...
Kansas City Royals' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jordan Lyles
The Kansas City Royals added another arm to their pitching rotation, agreeing to terms with free agent starting pitcher Jordan Lyles on a two-year, $17 million contract. After signing Lyles, here's a look at the Royals' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000.
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0