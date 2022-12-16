ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report Tuesday: 9 miss practice, including QB Ryan Tannehill

Another short week means another long injury report for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Once again, the Titans head into a game with massive question marks because of injuries. At least one player from every offensive and defensive position group except for tight end appeared on the first injury report of the week Tuesday. Some players, like receiver Treylon Burks, defensive lineman Denico Autry,...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000.
PHOENIX, AZ
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

