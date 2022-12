Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis named Patrick Peters administrator of Maquoketa, Iowa-based Jackson County Regional Health Center, effective Feb. 6. Genesis has provided management services to the hospital since 2010, according to a Dec. 15 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Peters has more than 30 years of healthcare experience. He most...

