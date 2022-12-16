ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvBNi_0jlT4arP00

MOORE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Westmoore High School students won’t let their sorrow stand in the way of spreading holiday cheer.

“They called me up and said, ‘Hey coach, we’ve got to move forward with this, and we’ve got to be in our community,'” said Tim Grantham, Westmoore High School football and track & field coach.

Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.

Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified

Moore Public Schools released an update on the deadly wreck in a statement on Friday:

“We can share that the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that sophomore Colby McCarron passed away in the accident. The families of sophomores Tanner Kilgore, Ireland McCauley, and Kelly Ward have allowed us to share that they are currently receiving hospital care. Other families impacted by the accident have requested privacy concerning this matter.”

McCarron succumbed to his injuries in a multi-vehicle car wreck near Southwest 134 th and Penn Thursday afternoon.

Loved ones seeking answers in deadly hit-and-run

Despite grieving, the school’s track team will still volunteer at Ebenezer Baptist Church’s massive Christmas giveaway this weekend.

“In light of the tragedy, we felt what better way to honor, you know, our student body, our school, our community than to spread the love of Jesus,” said Grantham.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of food, furnishings, and Christmas decorations will be given to Oklahomans for free at Ebenezer Baptist Church Saturday morning.

“Those young people coming and serving will leave here encouraged,” said Pastor Derrick Scoobey. “We will be sure of that.”

Fort Sill soldiers heading home for the holidays

MPS stated Westmoore High School will have online resources that may help student(s) over the holiday break.

The Christmas Giveaway will be held at 11 a.m., Dec. 17 at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

ShapED My Life: Music teacher remembers his teachers along the way

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Head of music education at Oklahoma City University, Peter Markes, remembers the educators who helped him become the teacher he is today. Markes grew up in Waukomis, Oklahoma. He remembers his 7th and 8th grade math teacher who taught him that being kind is more important than being right.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police release name of Westmoore High School student killed in OKC crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the identity of the Westmoore High School student killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Midwest City man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a man dead in Oklahoma City. Officials say 57-year-old Danny Adams of Midwest City was involved in a crash on I-40 westbound at S Martin Luther King Ave. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy