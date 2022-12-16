ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Louisiana hospitals partnering to overhaul pediatric healthcare

Children's Hospital New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health are collaborating to bolster child health outcomes and specialized services across the state. The collaboration takes effect Jan. 1, the organizations said Dec. 19. It is planned to develop over two phases, with the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

New Texas hospital unlawful, hospital org says: 3 things to know

Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance has received an exception from CMS to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville, a move heavily criticized by the Federation of American Hospitals as unlawful. "FAH is extremely disappointed by CMS' decision to weaken the law banning new physician-owned hospitals,"...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Former CEO leaves retirement to helm Nebraska health system

Melvin McNea — the retired CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health — has left retirement to serve Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services as interim CEO. Mr. McNea retired from Great Plains Health in 2021, according to a Dec. 14 news release from Regional West. He...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

Mistrial declared in $158M Texas healthcare fraud case

A federal judge declared a mistrial Dec. 19 in a $158 million Texas healthcare fraud case amid concern the jury may not be able to recall testimony after an attorney's medical emergency caused a monthlong delay, according to Law360. The case, one of the biggest healthcare fraud cases in the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy