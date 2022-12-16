Editor’s note: This story is the result of a collaboration between Aspen Journalism and Aspen Public Radio. The four major stakeholders in the Lift One Corridor project at the base of Aspen Mountain have long agreed that construction of the two planned hotels, a new lift, a new base area on city land and ski museum should be sequenced in a way that minimizes the disruption to the skiing public.

ASPEN, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO