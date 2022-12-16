Read full article on original website
Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1
Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
Data dashboard: Roaring Fork basin snowpack remains above average
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 122% of average for Dec. 11 with 5.6 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor snowfall throughout the winter measured the snowpack at Independence...
Data dashboard: Roaring Fork Basin snowpack up 38% since last week
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack at Indy Pass has increased by 45% since last week. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 120.5% of average for Dec. 4 with 4.7 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites...
Studies tackle water-replacement options for shortages on Crystal River
A study of a water replacement plan on the Crystal River is looking at nature-based solutions, but experts say some type of storage will also probably need to be built to solve shortages in dry years. Wendy Ryan, an engineer with Colorado River Engineering who is heading up an analysis...
With $2.4 million purchase, nonprofit is testing ‘intervention model’ to keep trailer parks out of private equity’s hands
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group this week went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Data dashboard: Basin snowpack is 106% of average as temperatures chill
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly. Snowpack in the Roaring Fork basin reached 106% of average for Nov. 27 with 3.4 inches of snow-water equivalent, according to NOAA. SNOTEL sites that monitor snowfall throughout the winter measured the snowpack at Independence...
Lift One Corridor hotel developers say they are working together
Editor’s note: This story is the result of a collaboration between Aspen Journalism and Aspen Public Radio. The four major stakeholders in the Lift One Corridor project at the base of Aspen Mountain have long agreed that construction of the two planned hotels, a new lift, a new base area on city land and ski museum should be sequenced in a way that minimizes the disruption to the skiing public.
