Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa girl's hot cocoa stand raises $500 for sick kids

WAUKEE, Iowa — It doesn't matter what the temperature is outside, Laney Doerer, of Waukee, is warming hearts in her neighborhood. She opens a lemonade stands every summer, but on Sunday, she was out on the curb selling hot cocoa. She's donating $1 from the sale of every cup...
WAUKEE, IA
97X

This Is Iowa’s Favorite Christmas Treat

It's the holiday season meaning people have Christmas on their minds. Soon we will be eating great food with family and friends. So what do you eat after that great food? What is your go-to Christmas dessert?. We've got the answer for Iowa's favorite Christmas treat. How They Got These...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: John Williams' Christmas light display in 1992

DES MOINES, Iowa — Traffic jams are not the norm in Des Moines, especially in the north side neighborhood of Oak Park. But during the holidays, the 15,000 luminaries surrounding 80 city blocks of Oak Park lead to the gingerbread-like home of John Williams. His display represents 7,000 lights...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Here are the 12 things you need for a winter weather car emergency kit

DES MOINES, Iowa — With a likely blizzard on the horizon later this week, travel is not advised by the Local 5 Weather Team from Wednesday evening through Friday morning due to drastically reduced visibility from blowing snow. Six to 10 inches of snow are expected across Iowa, with...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice

When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa targeted by big winter storm; holiday travel looks tricky

IOWA — This Christmas is going to be a white and memorable one with the biggest snowfall of the season hitting during some of the busiest travel times. If you have travel plans on Wednesday night through Friday, you may want to rethink your plans. Light snow will fall across the state this afternoon and […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Big travel concerns ahead of the holiday weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — We will cloud up tonight, and drop into the single digits. Snow initially starts off on Wednesday morning in northwest Iowa and then will drop south into central Iowa after lunchtime or so. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Snow picks up as we head closer...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

$132M lifestyle shopping center planned in Iowa

WAUKEE, Iowa — A major shopping center that includes restaurants, ice skating and a Target store has been announced in Waukee. The area, called Waukee Towne Center, will be a $132 million lifestyle shopping center. The 62-acre development will be located in the center of Waukee’s main retail corridor,...
WAUKEE, IA
Minnesota Reformer

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years  as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA

