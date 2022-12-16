Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa girl's hot cocoa stand raises $500 for sick kids
WAUKEE, Iowa — It doesn't matter what the temperature is outside, Laney Doerer, of Waukee, is warming hearts in her neighborhood. She opens a lemonade stands every summer, but on Sunday, she was out on the curb selling hot cocoa. She's donating $1 from the sale of every cup...
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Christmas Treat
It's the holiday season meaning people have Christmas on their minds. Soon we will be eating great food with family and friends. So what do you eat after that great food? What is your go-to Christmas dessert?. We've got the answer for Iowa's favorite Christmas treat. How They Got These...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: John Williams' Christmas light display in 1992
DES MOINES, Iowa — Traffic jams are not the norm in Des Moines, especially in the north side neighborhood of Oak Park. But during the holidays, the 15,000 luminaries surrounding 80 city blocks of Oak Park lead to the gingerbread-like home of John Williams. His display represents 7,000 lights...
Chance of Blizzard Increasing in Iowa Heading Into Christmas Weekend
Winter officially begins on Wednesday. Mother Nature appears ready to make us very aware of that fact shortly thereafter. While a major winter storm is still days away, the warning bells are already being sounded. Last week the Dakotas were buried in snow and had blizzard conditions that just refused...
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa December 21
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
weareiowa.com
Here are the 12 things you need for a winter weather car emergency kit
DES MOINES, Iowa — With a likely blizzard on the horizon later this week, travel is not advised by the Local 5 Weather Team from Wednesday evening through Friday morning due to drastically reduced visibility from blowing snow. Six to 10 inches of snow are expected across Iowa, with...
Volunteers lay more than 4,000 wreaths across Iowa Veterans Cemetery
ADEL, Iowa — On a frigid December morning, most of us would probably prefer to stay warmed up inside. But at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, hundreds of veterans, family members and ordinary volunteers braved the elements to leave a token of their gratitude for the state's veterans. "It's just...
City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice
When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
Iowa targeted by big winter storm; holiday travel looks tricky
IOWA — This Christmas is going to be a white and memorable one with the biggest snowfall of the season hitting during some of the busiest travel times. If you have travel plans on Wednesday night through Friday, you may want to rethink your plans. Light snow will fall across the state this afternoon and […]
KCCI.com
Big travel concerns ahead of the holiday weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — We will cloud up tonight, and drop into the single digits. Snow initially starts off on Wednesday morning in northwest Iowa and then will drop south into central Iowa after lunchtime or so. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Snow picks up as we head closer...
KCCI.com
$132M lifestyle shopping center planned in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A major shopping center that includes restaurants, ice skating and a Target store has been announced in Waukee. The area, called Waukee Towne Center, will be a $132 million lifestyle shopping center. The 62-acre development will be located in the center of Waukee’s main retail corridor,...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KCCI.com
Officials: Consider adjusting travel plans with winter storm coming
Iowa — With awinter storm watch scheduled, and blizzard conditions that could happen on Thursday and Friday, officials are asking you to consider adjusting your holiday travel plans. "It's a bad time to have this storm coming through as a lot of schools are getting out and people are...
Winter Storm To Eye Iowa with Accumulating Snow and Blizzard Risk Wednesday Through Friday
A strong pacific storm system will tap into gulf moisture to deliver accumulating snow and strong wind gusts. This will have major impacts across Iowa, so read on for the full details...
Wind, cold, and snow set to paralyze Iowa travel through the end of the week
IOWA — A powerful winter storm and an accompanying blast of arctic air remains on track to impact the state late tomorrow afternoon and well into the holiday weekend. Several inches of snow will be expected across much of Iowa, with fierce winds making travel difficult or impossible even for areas on the lower end […]
Comments / 0