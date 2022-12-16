Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Louisiana hospitals partnering to overhaul pediatric healthcare
Children's Hospital New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health are collaborating to bolster child health outcomes and specialized services across the state. The collaboration takes effect Jan. 1, the organizations said Dec. 19. It is planned to develop over two phases, with the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington hospitals beginning to cut services as losses mount, margins plummet
Washington hospitals' challenging financial situation continues to worsen with losses on track to far exceed $3 billion for the year and showing no signs of letting up in early 2023. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, losses for hospitals in the state totaled $2.57 billion, with almost $1.66 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts medical supply company signs $491M federal deal
Agiliti, a Minneapolis-based medical device management company, made a $491 million contract with HHS to reduce maintenance costs and free up health systems' costs from owning too much inventory, the Star Tribune reported Dec. 19. The company received a one-year deal early in the pandemic to manage medical equipment for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CEO leaves retirement to helm Nebraska health system
Melvin McNea — the retired CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health — has left retirement to serve Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services as interim CEO. Mr. McNea retired from Great Plains Health in 2021, according to a Dec. 14 news release from Regional West. He...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Texas hospital unlawful, hospital org says: 3 things to know
Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance has received an exception from CMS to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville, a move heavily criticized by the Federation of American Hospitals as unlawful. "FAH is extremely disappointed by CMS' decision to weaken the law banning new physician-owned hospitals,"...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mistrial declared in $158M Texas healthcare fraud case
A federal judge declared a mistrial Dec. 19 in a $158 million Texas healthcare fraud case amid concern the jury may not be able to recall testimony after an attorney's medical emergency caused a monthlong delay, according to Law360. The case, one of the biggest healthcare fraud cases in the...
