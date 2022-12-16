ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 3

Liz Abrams
3d ago

well then it's still shame on Stacy, this no matter how it's shoveled out..ultimately she is negligent..... 》"Our reporting has angered a defiant Oswego County Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “(She) says her staff is committed to this mission, but there are not enough caseworkers to do timely and thorough investigations."《▪︎ well guess she should have cried harder to get better funding and pay social worker the income that terrible job deserves, this should pay as mush as a doctor or lawyer..because they have to observe and decide if a child has to be ripped from a family home..this is one job where mistakes are unacceptable!! top pay then there would no staff shortage!

Reply
4
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Overdose Response Team issues Fentanyl Awareness Alert

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a Fentanyl awareness alert to make the public aware of illicit fentanyl drug trends that have been linked to five overdose deaths within the past month. According to the Overdose Detection & Mapping Application Program, almost 60%...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Teen arrested in connection to Oswego Walmart bomb threat

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old in connection to the bomb threat that happened in the Oswego Walmart on Sunday night. The Oswego Walmart was evacuated by the Oswego City Police on the evening of December 18 after an employee received a bomb threat through an “airdropped” message. […]
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

UPD trying to identify suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for four suspects in a theft that happened at the North Utica Walmart on Dec. 3. The suspects were captured on security video and a photo was posted to Facebook to enlist the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone with information...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental

CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of...
CAMDEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Deputies arrest North Country man for aggravated DWI following wreck in West Turin

WEST TURIN- A North Country man is accused of DWI after emergency responders responded to the scene of a single vehicle wreck in Lewis County Sunday night, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 26, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18 or greater); common law DWI and possessing an open container, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Civil Service Exam Announcement for 911

The Onondaga County Department of Emergency Communications E-911 has positions available for Public Safety Telecommunicator and Public Safety Dispatcher. If anyone is interested in this exciting career field, please see the link below.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boards in brief: Baldwinsville village clerk retires

BALDWINSVILLE — Longtime Village Clerk Maureen “Moe” Butler is retiring from the village of Baldwinsville next month. The Baldwinsville Village Board of Trustees voted Dec. 15 to accept her retirement, which is effective Jan. 30, 2023. Current Deputy Clerk Jody DePaulis will take Butler’s place at an annual salary of $56,000.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy