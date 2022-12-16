Read full article on original website
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
Troopers urge winter preparedness as frigid temperatures loom
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As multiple nights of frigid low temperatures loomed in the week before Christmas, the Utah Highway Patrol cautioned drivers to make the extra effort to be prepared in the event cars become stalled, stuck or stranded. “There’s no reason not to think ahead,” said...
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
Several evacuated after fire impacts two Provo homes
PROVO, Utah — Several people were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Provo home and spread to another. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a home near 200 North and 800 East around 3 a.m. Two parents and their three children were able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
Five people die on Salt Lake City streets, mayor takes emergency action
SALT LAKE CITY — Five people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets in Salt Lake City over the last five frigid days. So, the mayor is taking emergency action. She’s helping to add nearly 100 beds to the system. Heading into the winter, the state and several...
SLC Mayor signs emergency declaration to expand homeless shelter capacity after five deaths
SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an emergency declaration to expand capacity at homeless resource centers in Salt Lake City after five people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets. As soon as service providers can make the beds available, that will create 25 additional beds at...
Christmas, New Year’s travel projected to near to pre-pandemic levels. Here’s what to expect
SALT LAKE CITY — About 113 million Americans are expected to travel either by car, plane or any other mode of transportation between the Christmas holiday weekend through the end of 2022 and into the beginning of 2023, according to a AAA travel outlook released last week. The organization...
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
West Valley City firefighters visit Ukraine to provide aid and training
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The war in Ukraine might be far away from our homes in Utah, but for two local firefighters, it’s so much more. “You feel like you are so far away, but when you get there, you realize what these people are going through,” said Marcie Mehl.
KSL launches original Christmas podcast to raise money for charity
SALT LAKE CITY —A few years ago, KSL Podcasts teamed up with FM100.3 and KSL NewsRadio to bring back the old-time radio drama and the tradition continues this year with an original production based on true donation stories to KSL’s Quarters for Christmas. “Every year I keep track...
Utah parents struggle to find certain types of baby formula
SALT LAKE CITY — It may be several months since a formula shortage swept the nation, but some Utah families are once again noticing the shelves wiped empty. Cameron Hyer explained that it’s a constant topic of conversation with his wife. At least a couple times a day, they find themselves talking about how much formula they have left for their 8-month-old baby Emery and if they need to go find more.
Flu cases are on the rise in Salt Lake County, health officials say
SALT LAKE CITY — As you’re preparing for your holiday gatherings this week one thing to keep in mind – flu cases are on the rise in many areas of Utah, including Salt Lake County. “It’s spreading along with RSV and COVID, so you really do need...
Hogle Zoo offering neurodiverse experience on Dec. 27
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time, Utah’s Hogle Zoo will offer a Neurodiversity Celebration Day and “Silent Night” ZooLights experience all day and evening on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a press release from the zoo, the day — which will have special educational...
3 temple sites in the Americas announced; renderings of 4 other temples released
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of three new temples in North and South America have been announced by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The renderings of four other temples have also been released. Three temples in the Americas announced. Santiago West...
Taylorsville family credits neighbors for saving their lives after house goes up in flames
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Several neighbors are being credited for helping to save the lives of a Taylorsville family after their home went up in flames. It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the area of 6100 South and 3800 West. Screams of, “Get them out of there! Get...
Utah charter school cancels classes after shooting threat; suspect identified
MAGNA, Utah — Entheos Academy has canceled classes after school officials said police notified them of social media posts threatening school shootings at its Magna and Kearns campuses. Police are investigating the threat and authorities reminded everyone to call school administrators if they see anything concerning being posted on...
Woman found dead near bus stop
SALT LAKE CITY — An elderly woman was found dead at a bus stop after being released from the hospital hours earlier Sunday. About 7 a.m., police responded to reports of someone motionless at a bus stop at 100 South 1000 East. A woman, approximately in her 60s, was found deceased, police say.
Pleasant Grove police asks community to rate them through text message survey
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Pleasant Grove Police Department has launched a text survey that will be sent to citizens after they’ve had certain interactions with officers. About four to six hours after a citizen talked with an officer, they’ll get a text message on their phone, asking them to rate their experience.
