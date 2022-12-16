SALT LAKE CITY — It may be several months since a formula shortage swept the nation, but some Utah families are once again noticing the shelves wiped empty. Cameron Hyer explained that it’s a constant topic of conversation with his wife. At least a couple times a day, they find themselves talking about how much formula they have left for their 8-month-old baby Emery and if they need to go find more.

