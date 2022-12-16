ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five railroad cars derail in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Several train cars derailed in a Union Pacific rail yard in Ogden Tuesday morning. The five cars popped off the tracks as the train pulled into the yard at approximately 11:30 a.m. It happened under the bridge where 20th and 21st meet in Ogden between Wall...
Troopers urge winter preparedness as frigid temperatures loom

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As multiple nights of frigid low temperatures loomed in the week before Christmas, the Utah Highway Patrol cautioned drivers to make the extra effort to be prepared in the event cars become stalled, stuck or stranded. “There’s no reason not to think ahead,” said...
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
Two engines used to extinguish vehicle fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Water from two fire engines was used Tuesday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire in Weber County. Members of the Weber Fire District were dispatched to the vehicle fire on Powder Mountain Road just after 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, a white Ford...
Several evacuated after fire impacts two Provo homes

PROVO, Utah — Several people were evacuated from their homes early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Provo home and spread to another. Deputy Fire Marshal Jeanie Atherton with Provo Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a home near 200 North and 800 East around 3 a.m. Two parents and their three children were able to get out of the home, and no injuries were reported.
Will Utah make this change to better protect victims of domestic violence?

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s faster than having a pizza delivered and could save a life. In about ten minutes – often less – police officers can assess a person’s risk of being killed in a domestic violence situation. The process is simple: they ask 11 yes-or-no questions in what’s known as a lethality assessment.
Utah parents struggle to find certain types of baby formula

SALT LAKE CITY — It may be several months since a formula shortage swept the nation, but some Utah families are once again noticing the shelves wiped empty. Cameron Hyer explained that it’s a constant topic of conversation with his wife. At least a couple times a day, they find themselves talking about how much formula they have left for their 8-month-old baby Emery and if they need to go find more.
Hogle Zoo offering neurodiverse experience on Dec. 27

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time, Utah’s Hogle Zoo will offer a Neurodiversity Celebration Day and “Silent Night” ZooLights experience all day and evening on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a press release from the zoo, the day — which will have special educational...
Utah charter school cancels classes after shooting threat; suspect identified

MAGNA, Utah — Entheos Academy has canceled classes after school officials said police notified them of social media posts threatening school shootings at its Magna and Kearns campuses. Police are investigating the threat and authorities reminded everyone to call school administrators if they see anything concerning being posted on...
Woman found dead near bus stop

SALT LAKE CITY — An elderly woman was found dead at a bus stop after being released from the hospital hours earlier Sunday. About 7 a.m., police responded to reports of someone motionless at a bus stop at 100 South 1000 East. A woman, approximately in her 60s, was found deceased, police say.
