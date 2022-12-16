Read full article on original website
Top 10 healthcare moves from Amazon in 2022
Amazon continued a heavy push into healthcare in 2022, pledging to spend billions of dollars to advance into the sector and launching new health products (even as it discontinued others). And while the tech giant reportedly plans to lay off tens of thousands of employees into the new year, it...
Fujifilm to acquire digital pathology business
Fujifilm is acquiring Inspirata, a Florida-based digital pathology business. Upon completion of the acquisition, Inspirata's Dynamyx digital pathology technology, employees and customers will become part of the Fujifilm business, according to a Dec. 19 release from Fujifilm. The aim of the deal is to bolster the company's Synapse imaging product...
10 biggest moves from Oracle Cerner in '22
Oracle Cerner, the nation's second-largest hospital EHR vendor, had a bustling 2022. For one, it got a new name — and owner. Here are the top 10 moves from Oracle Cerner this year:. 1. Software giant Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June. 2. The company...
Here are 6 healthcare jobs Amazon is hiring for
Amazon continues to grow its healthcare business, even as the tech giant pulls back in other areas. Here are six healthcare-related job openings Amazon has posted in the past month:. 1. Data Scientist II, Population Health, Amazon: Will oversee the development and implementation of data integration and analytic strategies to...
Can health systems compete with disruption from CVS, Walgreens?
Recent moves from CVS and Walgreens show that the pharmacy retail giants are making leaps into healthcare spaces they've never touched — but hospitals aren't sweating yet. "At a high level, I think this is healthcare's new normal, so I'm not surprised by these moves," Ashis Barad, MD, chief digital officer of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, told Becker's.
3 health system VC arms invest in financial assistance platform
The venture capital arms of three health systems are investing in TailorMed, a digital health startup that helps patients more easily find financial assistance. They are Cleveland-based University Hospitals Ventures; Inception Health, an arm of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health; and Ballad Ventures, a subsidiary of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. TailorMed...
Will healthcare real estate be favored in 2023 as recession looms?
Healthcare commercial real estate could be a popular asset class in 2023 as investors look for sectors that have traditionally been recession resistant, according to a Dec. 16 Bisnow report. While other commercial real estate sectors are suffering investor withdrawals amid high interest rates, empty office space and the threat...
5 leadership changes Oracle Cerner made in 2022
Here are five recent leadership and executive moves Oracle Cerner made in 2022:. Mark Erceg, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Oracle Cerner, has left the role to become CFO of consumer-products maker Newell Brands. Donald Trigg, former Cerner president, was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and...
Supply chain priorities for 2023: 4 leaders weigh in
After more than two years of disruptions and high demand, supply chain leaders are taking the lessons learned in the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen their supply chain in hopes of preventing issues from resurfacing. Becker's asked four supply chain leaders what their top priorities are for 2023:. Editor's note: responses...
Cardinal Health names new CFO
Cardinal Health, a global pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing company, named former Sysco CFO Aaron Alt as the company’s new chief financial officer. Prior to his time at the food service giant, Mr. Alt was senior vice president and CFO at Sally Beauty Holdings. He has also held leadership positions at Target, according to a Dec. 19 Cardinal Health news release.
CMS floats 'healthcare attachments' transactions rule to save $454M a year in administrative costs
CMS has proposed a rule that could save a projected $454 million a year in administrative costs by adopting standards for "healthcare attachments" transactions, such as medical charts, X-rays and provider notes that document physician referrals and office or telemedicine visits. The proposed modifications to HIPAA transactions would support healthcare...
Former hospital executive joins digital health startup founded by Jefferson Health, General Catalyst
Benjamin Maisano, the former chief digital and innovation officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System and former chief technology officer of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has joined digital health startup Tendo. He will serve as senior vice president and head of strategy for the company, which launched...
Washington hospitals beginning to cut services as losses mount, margins plummet
Washington hospitals' challenging financial situation continues to worsen with losses on track to far exceed $3 billion for the year and showing no signs of letting up in early 2023. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, losses for hospitals in the state totaled $2.57 billion, with almost $1.66 billion...
