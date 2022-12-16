Read full article on original website
New Yakima Valley VA Clinic has double the space for veterans’ care
UNION GAP, Wash. — Veterans in the Yakima Valley may have an easier time accessing medical care with the opening of a new VA clinic in Union Gap. Crews broke ground on the Yakima Valley VA Clinic in October 2021 and now, after more than a year of construction work, they were able to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee
ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday
A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
Yakima Wants Cheap Gas and We Know Where to Find It
If you're driving to the gas station Monday average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Family of six displaced following early morning mobile home fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A family of six is without a home following an early morning fire northeast of Pasco along Haugen Road. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19. According to Franklin County Fire District #3, the fire completely destroyed a mobile home. The cause is suspected to be faulty electrical....
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
How Cold Will Yakima Get This Week? Minus How Many Degrees? Brrr!
If the polar bears up north are tired of wearing their Bermuda shorts, they should head down south to Washington this week. A combination of snow and cold temperatures will get teeth chattering in the PNW. How Cold Will it Get This Week in Washington?. In Yakima, the forecast is...
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Bitter cold could break Tri-Cities records. Subzero temps in the forecast
Snow and freezing rain forecast in Tri-Cities and on the mountain passes.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 26th Annual Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church
For the 26th year, the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association hosts it’s Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church. Several steel drums and Marimba Bands were there to play some holiday music while people had the opportunity to walk around a bake sale full of holiday treats. Two high school steel...
