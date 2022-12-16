ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee

ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
One Dead One Arrested in Yakima Crash Early Monday

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a fatal crash Monday in Yakima. Yakima Police say Shane Kroeger was driving west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday. Police say Kroeger fled the scene of the crash but was found and arrested a short distance away from the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Wants Cheap Gas and We Know Where to Find It

If you're driving to the gas station Monday average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The westbound lanes of I-90 at Ellensburg are closed after a semi crash blocking the lanes. Chains are required for the eastbound lanes at North Bend. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar

PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
PASCO, WA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA

