Orlando, FL

beckershospitalreview.com

Louisiana hospitals partnering to overhaul pediatric healthcare

Children's Hospital New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health are collaborating to bolster child health outcomes and specialized services across the state. The collaboration takes effect Jan. 1, the organizations said Dec. 19. It is planned to develop over two phases, with the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

New Texas hospital unlawful, hospital org says: 3 things to know

Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance has received an exception from CMS to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville, a move heavily criticized by the Federation of American Hospitals as unlawful. "FAH is extremely disappointed by CMS' decision to weaken the law banning new physician-owned hospitals,"...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
seaislenews.com

Attorney Joseph Taraska Explains How Damages Are Measured in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits

Attorney Joseph Taraska of Orlando, Florida is a senior trial lawyer of complex litigation, representing injured individuals. In the following article, Attorney Joseph Taraska offers an in-depth look at the different types of damages that may be awarded in a medical malpractice lawsuit, as well as some of the specific factors that are considered when deciding how much should be awarded.
ORLANDO, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Op Ed: Why Insurance is Important

By Dr. Kelli Tice, MD – Health disparities have existed in society for a long time and there are several drivers that play a role, including lack of health insurance. Many studies have tied the lack of insurance coverage to higher mortality rates, due to the absence of preventive care, screenings and critical medical services — especially in African American and Hispanic populations. One way we can eliminate disparities is by making health insurance more affordable and encouraging more people to get covered.
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts medical supply company signs $491M federal deal

Agiliti, a Minneapolis-based medical device management company, made a $491 million contract with HHS to reduce maintenance costs and free up health systems' costs from owning too much inventory, the Star Tribune reported Dec. 19. The company received a one-year deal early in the pandemic to manage medical equipment for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
usf.edu

Florida reports an uptick in COVID cases and deaths

Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 this past week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Former CEO leaves retirement to helm Nebraska health system

Melvin McNea — the retired CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health — has left retirement to serve Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services as interim CEO. Mr. McNea retired from Great Plains Health in 2021, according to a Dec. 14 news release from Regional West. He...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
floridapolitics.com

Report: It’s insurers, not injured workers, driving workers’ compensation legal fees

Defense attorneys' fees increased nearly 5.6% while plaintiff attorneys' fees dipped by 1.9%. Statewide business associations would like lawmakers to limit what injured workers can pay their attorneys, but a new state report shows it’s not injured workers driving legal costs in the system. The amount of money injured...
Palm Beach Daily News

Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida

It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Florida is leading the way on student mental health

The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Governor Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | Anti-equity laws are doing damage

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, riled up the state’s voters to be angry at, in their word, “woke” teaching. Books now are being selected for public school use not by librarians, but by employees of the state trained to select whitewashed texts. Welcome to Florida and its brave new world of “education.”
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Mistrial declared in $158M Texas healthcare fraud case

A federal judge declared a mistrial Dec. 19 in a $158 million Texas healthcare fraud case amid concern the jury may not be able to recall testimony after an attorney's medical emergency caused a monthlong delay, according to Law360. The case, one of the biggest healthcare fraud cases in the...
TEXAS STATE

