Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Walmart now uses drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
These 11 Disney-Themed Christmas Treats Are Almost Too Cute To Eat: Here's Where To Go In Orlando To Try 'Em AllUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
beckershospitalreview.com
Louisiana hospitals partnering to overhaul pediatric healthcare
Children's Hospital New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health are collaborating to bolster child health outcomes and specialized services across the state. The collaboration takes effect Jan. 1, the organizations said Dec. 19. It is planned to develop over two phases, with the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Texas hospital unlawful, hospital org says: 3 things to know
Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance has received an exception from CMS to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville, a move heavily criticized by the Federation of American Hospitals as unlawful. "FAH is extremely disappointed by CMS' decision to weaken the law banning new physician-owned hospitals,"...
seaislenews.com
Attorney Joseph Taraska Explains How Damages Are Measured in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits
Attorney Joseph Taraska of Orlando, Florida is a senior trial lawyer of complex litigation, representing injured individuals. In the following article, Attorney Joseph Taraska offers an in-depth look at the different types of damages that may be awarded in a medical malpractice lawsuit, as well as some of the specific factors that are considered when deciding how much should be awarded.
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington hospitals beginning to cut services as losses mount, margins plummet
Washington hospitals' challenging financial situation continues to worsen with losses on track to far exceed $3 billion for the year and showing no signs of letting up in early 2023. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, losses for hospitals in the state totaled $2.57 billion, with almost $1.66 billion...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Op Ed: Why Insurance is Important
By Dr. Kelli Tice, MD – Health disparities have existed in society for a long time and there are several drivers that play a role, including lack of health insurance. Many studies have tied the lack of insurance coverage to higher mortality rates, due to the absence of preventive care, screenings and critical medical services — especially in African American and Hispanic populations. One way we can eliminate disparities is by making health insurance more affordable and encouraging more people to get covered.
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts medical supply company signs $491M federal deal
Agiliti, a Minneapolis-based medical device management company, made a $491 million contract with HHS to reduce maintenance costs and free up health systems' costs from owning too much inventory, the Star Tribune reported Dec. 19. The company received a one-year deal early in the pandemic to manage medical equipment for...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
usf.edu
Florida reports an uptick in COVID cases and deaths
Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 this past week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former CEO leaves retirement to helm Nebraska health system
Melvin McNea — the retired CEO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health — has left retirement to serve Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services as interim CEO. Mr. McNea retired from Great Plains Health in 2021, according to a Dec. 14 news release from Regional West. He...
Do Citizens policy holders have to get flood insurance?
It's supposed to be the state insurer of last resort, but more than a million Floridians rely on Citizens Property Insurance.
floridapolitics.com
Report: It’s insurers, not injured workers, driving workers’ compensation legal fees
Defense attorneys' fees increased nearly 5.6% while plaintiff attorneys' fees dipped by 1.9%. Statewide business associations would like lawmakers to limit what injured workers can pay their attorneys, but a new state report shows it’s not injured workers driving legal costs in the system. The amount of money injured...
Gov. DeSantis Announces that 600 Police Officers Have Joined Florida's Force, Attracted by $5,000 Signing Bonuses
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced that to-date over 600 new police officers have been recruited into the state, drawn by the $5,000 signing-bonuses that he approved in the state's legislative season.
floridainsider.com
As many would-be nurses fail their exams, Florida’s nursing pipeline is in shambles
Nurses walking through hallway — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Monkey Business Images. Florida’s nursing education system is experiencing significant issues as a result of the state’s mounting nursing shortage. Every year, thousands of nursing school graduates fall short of the licensing requirement, failing at the last hurdle.
Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida
It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Florida is leading the way on student mental health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Governor Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
captimes.com
Opinion | Anti-equity laws are doing damage
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, riled up the state’s voters to be angry at, in their word, “woke” teaching. Books now are being selected for public school use not by librarians, but by employees of the state trained to select whitewashed texts. Welcome to Florida and its brave new world of “education.”
Average cost of car insurance expected to increase in 2023, experts say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of gas in Florida has dropped for five consecutive weeks, but drivers should still expect to spend more on their cars next year. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Consumer experts say the cost of car...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose permitless gun carry law, new poll shows
That includes voters in blocs key to Ron DeSantis’ win in the county last month. More than two-thirds of Miami-Dade voters oppose legislation allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Florida, and nearly the same support stronger gun laws, according to newly released polling data. New...
Oysters sold at Publix, other stores in Florida linked to nationwide norovirus outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that is investigating a new outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters sold in Florida and seven other states.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mistrial declared in $158M Texas healthcare fraud case
A federal judge declared a mistrial Dec. 19 in a $158 million Texas healthcare fraud case amid concern the jury may not be able to recall testimony after an attorney's medical emergency caused a monthlong delay, according to Law360. The case, one of the biggest healthcare fraud cases in the...
