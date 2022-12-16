By Dr. Kelli Tice, MD – Health disparities have existed in society for a long time and there are several drivers that play a role, including lack of health insurance. Many studies have tied the lack of insurance coverage to higher mortality rates, due to the absence of preventive care, screenings and critical medical services — especially in African American and Hispanic populations. One way we can eliminate disparities is by making health insurance more affordable and encouraging more people to get covered.

