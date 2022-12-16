Read full article on original website
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
WMTW
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
WMTW
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
NECN
Maine Braces for Another Friday Storm As it Cleans Up From the Last One
Maine is beginning a week that is expected to be book-ended by storms. On Monday, the state was still feeling the impacts of a nor’easter that arrived on Friday, dumping two feet or more of snow on some communities. The weekend full of slush and heavy, wet flakes resulted...
WMTW
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
penbaypilot.com
Justin Edelstein named Maine Water Company controller
Maine Water Company has announced that Justin Edelstein has been hired as the company’s controller to join the finance and accounting team. He will succeed Greg Leighton, the company’s current controller, who has announced he plans to retire in April of 2023 after 35 years of service. “Justin...
WMTW
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WMTW
A bright day ahead, and by Wednesday the winds will be light
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
foxbangor.com
Bridge in Dover Foxcroft has problems
DOVER FOXCROFT– The Dover Foxcroft police are asking the public to avoid a section of damaged sidewalk on the Essex Street bridge. A section of the sidewalk of the bridge has bee blocked off due to a gap in the concrete. The gap has created a hole that is...
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday?
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are still in the process of restoring power to many homes in Maine following the heavy, wet snow we received over the weekend. Tranquil weather will aid that restoration effort. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas.
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
