columbiabusinessreport.com
How this school is changing the face of agriculture in South Carolina
Cattle farming is in 17-year-old J.C. Chandler’s blood. He grew up on his family’s farm near Belton in South Carolina’s Upstate and has raised and shown beef cattle for many years, so many that he jokingly calls them “some of his best friends.”. Ask the high...
live5news.com
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN). Fry, an attorney and civil rights advocate according to her biography on SCDDSN’s website, wrote to staff on Tuesday...
Georgia appeals judge, one of first Black students to attend Pace Academy dies at 64
ATLANTA — A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has died at age 64. Judge Clyde Reese died on Saturday, the court announced, saying he died unexpectedly after a short hospital stay. No cause of death was given. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A former...
SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic detection K-9
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said they have a new tool to stop child predators.
WYFF4.com
New process announced for United Methodist churches in South Carolina, leaders say
United Methodist churches in South Carolina are putting the power in the congregation's hands, according to South Carolina Conference Leaders of the United Methodist Churches. South Carolina Conference leaders have announced a new process for local churches. A local church can decide whether it will continue in ministry within The...
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have all heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
greenville.com
Redwood Materials Establishing Operations in South Carolina With Largest Economic Development Announcement in State History
Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, has announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s $3.5 billion investment, which marks the largest economic development announcement in the history of South Carolina, will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement...
South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary
South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar. The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
carolinapanorama.com
AgrAbility to help SC disabled farmers; SC State, Clemson work together on projects
Aging and ailments limit some South Carolina farmers, but faculty and researchers at Clemson and South Carolina State universities are looking to help make agriculture accessible for people with disabilities. South Carolina farmers are getting older with the average age being 58.2 years and agriculture ranks among the most hazardous...
WCNC
Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How
The largest dogfighting ring is SC history was taken down - let's take a look at how it happened.Photo byASPCA. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.
WRDW-TV
Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI recently released a report showing the number of hate crimes dropped slightly around the country in 2021. But in Georgia, reports went up from 195 to 238. Most cases reported involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry. We talked to a local rabbi who described his...
wach.com
SC corrections hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, the jail reported. According to the facility, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a housing unit at Lee CI last night. The officer was punched in...
WLTX.com
Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded. “It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this...
WIS-TV
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announces finalists for Class of 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the Class of 2022. The 25 finalists include 22 modern-era players, administrators, and coaches. Three of the finalists are legacy nominees. A ceremony is scheduled for April 21, 2023. The organization said a legacy...
WYFF4.com
2022 Debutante Cotillion awards scholarships to local students
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Epsilon Tau Omega Chapter in Greenville, South Carolina, presented more than 50 young women to society at the 2022 Debutante Cotillion. The event was held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance was mistress of ceremony....
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Public hearing to be held regarding Duke Energy’s proposed rate increase in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The Public Commission of South Carolina will be hosting a virtual public hearing for Duke Energy customers to share thoughts about the company’s possible rate increase, according to a news release. The hearing will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, the release reads. The […]
