New York City, NY

Syracuse.com

Following raids on marijuana shops, some question emergency enforcement rules

When a woman breezed into Manhattan CBD shop Popped NYC on Dec. 7, co-owner Evan Forsch said he didn’t initially notice the four police officers flanking her. She identified herself as an official with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management, and said the group was there to search the store. Officers patted Forsch down for weapons, told him to put his phone where they could see it, and started ruffling around the shop’s inventory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY cheerleader, 16, fatally stabbed by rival; teen girl pleads guilty

A New York teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a rival cheerleader after a parade. The Journal News reports a 15-year-old girl, who was not named because of her age, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Kayla Green. The defendant will serve 3 to 9 years in a state juvenile detention center, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Syracuse.com

Rep.-elect George Santos silent amid questions about resume

New York — A New York Republican who won a U.S. House seat in November is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated parts of his life story. During his campaign, George Santos, 34, boasted impressive academic and professional credentials and portrayed himself as an embodiment of the American dream. After growing up in a working-class, immigrant family in Queens and getting a high school equivalency diploma, he said he had a lightning-fast rise in the world of finance, culminating in his participation in “landmark deals on Wall Street.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

How to stream New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 16

The New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, December 22 (12/22/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

