Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The YearAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Man charged in NYC subway shooting plans guilty plea, lawyer says
New York — A man accused of wounding 10 people in a mass shooting on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn told his lawyers he’d like to plead guilty next month to all of the charges against him, including terrorism offenses. Frank James, 63, wants to plead guilty...
Following raids on marijuana shops, some question emergency enforcement rules
When a woman breezed into Manhattan CBD shop Popped NYC on Dec. 7, co-owner Evan Forsch said he didn’t initially notice the four police officers flanking her. She identified herself as an official with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management, and said the group was there to search the store. Officers patted Forsch down for weapons, told him to put his phone where they could see it, and started ruffling around the shop’s inventory.
NYC man who brought $75k worth of fentanyl to Syracuse sentenced to 10 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Bronx man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for planning to bring $75,000 worth of fentanyl to Syracuse. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 32, previously pled guilty to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, according to a news release from federal prosecutors. He was sentenced Monday.
NY cheerleader, 16, fatally stabbed by rival; teen girl pleads guilty
A New York teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a rival cheerleader after a parade. The Journal News reports a 15-year-old girl, who was not named because of her age, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Kayla Green. The defendant will serve 3 to 9 years in a state juvenile detention center, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Rep.-elect George Santos silent amid questions about resume
New York — A New York Republican who won a U.S. House seat in November is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated parts of his life story. During his campaign, George Santos, 34, boasted impressive academic and professional credentials and portrayed himself as an embodiment of the American dream. After growing up in a working-class, immigrant family in Queens and getting a high school equivalency diploma, he said he had a lightning-fast rise in the world of finance, culminating in his participation in “landmark deals on Wall Street.”
First legal cannabis sale in NY to happen Dec. 29; state approves new growers and processors
During the Cannabis Control Board’s final meeting of the year, Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander announced New York’s first legal cannabis sale will happen at a Manhattan dispensary run by the nonprofit Housing Works on Dec. 29 – technically meeting the state’s goal of starting legal weed sales before 2023.
Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal, source says
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press by a...
How to stream New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 16
The New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, December 22 (12/22/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0