Read full article on original website
Related
Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”
Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Rumer Willis Pregnant & Expecting 1st Child With BF Derek Richard Thomas: See Baby Bump Photos
What Lies Ahead actress Rumer Willis, 34 is pregnant with her first child! The eldest daughter of iconic actress Demi Moore, 60, confirmed her pregnancy via an adorable Instagram post on Dec. 20. She captioned it with a growing plant emoji, and her mom even re-shared the photos on her respective Instagram. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” Demi captioned the black-and-white carousel of photos. Rumer will welcome the bundle of joy with her beau, Derek Richard Thomas, in the coming months.
Pete Davidson & Onscreen Lover Chase Sui Wonders Spotted At His NYC Apartment Late At Night
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are continuing to fuel romance rumors after being seen together for the third time within a week. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 29, and actress, 26, were spotted lying low outside of Pete’s New York City apartment building on Monday night, Dec. 19, in photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here. The pair could be seen chatting and laughing about something that humored them on Pete’s cell phone.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0