The big warning from the charts: If Apple goes to $100, what does it mean for markets?
Looking at troubling signs in Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
Tesla tumbles: Is there more to the story than Twitter distractions?
Tesla stock tumbles and the traders discuss whether there's more to the story. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a four-day streak of losses. The major indexes are still set to end the week and month down, however, with the Dow down 5.03% month to date and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 6.34% and 8.03%, respectively.
Fmr. FDA commissioner concerned Covid-19 variants in China could become dominant in the U.S.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb with the latest on the China reopening as a new Covid variant rages ahead of the holidays. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
FTX's collapse is shaking crypto to its core. The pain may not be over
The crypto industry has been rocked by the collapse of FTX. Big-name investors from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, making bets that are now worthless. Countless individual traders were hit by huge losses, too. Regulators are investigating claims that customer funds were...
Charts suggest a Santa Claus rally is still in play and a buying opportunity is coming, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said there could be an opportunity to buy stocks ahead of a possible rally. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, suggest that Christmas is not going to be canceled for Wall Street," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said there could be an...
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
Cramer's lightning round: M&T Bank is a very well-run stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now
After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more
(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
S&P 500 will see flat 2023, forecasts RBC Capital Market's Lori Calvasina
RBC Capital Markets' Lori Calvasina on where markets are headed into the new year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
S&P 500 futures rise, helped by Nike and FedEx earnings
Stock futures were higher on Tuesday evening. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 124 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. Investors were digesting earnings from Nike and FedEx that sent both companies higher in after-hours trading. Nike shares added...
Bitcoin stays below $17,000, and SBF appears in Bahamas court to discuss next steps: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Peter Vessenes, the co-founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, discusses his outlook for the cryptocurrency in 2023.
Stocks tumble in Japan as central bank widens yield target range
Global markets were jolted overnight after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields. CNBC's Steve Liesman joins 'Squawk Box' to report.
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Jim Cramer says to trust Jerome Powell's 'winning hand' against inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back his mantra from earlier in the year, when the Federal Reserve was still ramping up its aggressive interest rate hike campaign: Trust Chair Jerome Powell to get the job done. "He's one of the best central bankers in the world and he's got...
Binance.US to acquire bankrupt crypto exchange Voyager's assets for $1 billion, weeks after planned FTX deal failed
Voyager Digital announced that Binance.US had won a second bidding process after FTX's bankruptcy filing, paving the way for potential resolution for the platform's 1.7 million users. The company had billions of dollars worth of crypto at the end of 2021, but a broader market downturn and a series of...
Millionaire investors haven't been this bearish since 2008
Millionaire investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, reflecting their most bearish outlook since 2008, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. Nearly a third expect declines of more than 15%. The survey was conducted among investors with $1 million or more in investible assets.
Ether rises above $1,200, and Grayscale explores returning some investor money: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Umee founder Brent Xu discusses the future of DeFi following the collapse of FTX.
