ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Pilot project to put Glenwood Springs mobile home park in resident hands among local efforts to preserve last bastions of housing affordability

Felix Jimenez is fond of the little slice of paradise he and his neighbors have maintained on the southern fringe of Glenwood Springs, and he’d like to see it preserved. Jimenez is a 35-year resident of the 20-unit 3-Mile Mobile Home Park, located just up the narrow canyon off Midland Avenue, adjacent to The Hideout RV Park.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Column: Anderson Ranch and YouthZone partner in visual storytelling

YouthZone is proud to partner with nonprofits and entities within the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys to empower and support community youth and families. We are committed to raising the healthiest youth possible, which is an effort that includes our entire community. Therefore, we rely on teachers, counselors, police officers, and professionals. Collaboration with local and state partners is an integral part of YouthZone operations.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Demons coach Rhonda Moser nabs 100th career win

At least someone was keeping track. Rhonda Moser certainly had no idea when she left courtside. Moser is Glenwood Springs girls basketball’s accredited head coach. DeCrow is her fastidious assistant coach. “I was completely shocked and taken off guard after the game,” Moser said. “Jordan DeCrow really pays attention...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Demons girls swim team scores five meet wins before the holiday break

The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team heads into the winter break with its fifth straight victory in the early part of the 2022-23 swim season. Glenwood traveled to Summit High School on Friday to compete in a seven-team conference swim meet, winning nine of the 12 events. As a team, the Demons are now into their third straight year of undefeated conference competition.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Edna Sample

Edna Sample passed on December 13, 2022 in Glenwood Springs. She married Ralph Sample on July 26, 1942. They raised three children on Gray Eagle Ranch on East Elk Creek. Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, brothers, Lewis, Albert, and Warren. She is survived by her children, John (Pam) Sample, Jeanette Davidson, and Larry (Linda) Sample, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Additional Information may be found at http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy