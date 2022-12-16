Read full article on original website
Pilot project to put Glenwood Springs mobile home park in resident hands among local efforts to preserve last bastions of housing affordability
Felix Jimenez is fond of the little slice of paradise he and his neighbors have maintained on the southern fringe of Glenwood Springs, and he’d like to see it preserved. Jimenez is a 35-year resident of the 20-unit 3-Mile Mobile Home Park, located just up the narrow canyon off Midland Avenue, adjacent to The Hideout RV Park.
Column: Anderson Ranch and YouthZone partner in visual storytelling
YouthZone is proud to partner with nonprofits and entities within the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys to empower and support community youth and families. We are committed to raising the healthiest youth possible, which is an effort that includes our entire community. Therefore, we rely on teachers, counselors, police officers, and professionals. Collaboration with local and state partners is an integral part of YouthZone operations.
Monday letters: Buddy program expanding, we’ve failed, corruption, vitamin D
As the President of the Board of Directors for the Buddy Program I want to take a minute to share my enthusiasm for all that 2023 has in store for our organization! The new year marks the 50th anniversary of the locally-created mentoring program and the start of an expansion into the Glenwood Springs community.
National Weather Service issues wind chill watch, flood advisory for Roaring Fork Valley
Dropping temperatures estimated to possibly produce wind chills as low as 30 degrees below freezing prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill watch for the Roaring Fork Valley. Going into effect Wednesday evening through Friday morning, the watch covers the Central Colorado River Basin cities of Eagle,...
Glenwood Demons coach Rhonda Moser nabs 100th career win
At least someone was keeping track. Rhonda Moser certainly had no idea when she left courtside. Moser is Glenwood Springs girls basketball’s accredited head coach. DeCrow is her fastidious assistant coach. “I was completely shocked and taken off guard after the game,” Moser said. “Jordan DeCrow really pays attention...
Council holds on fee ordinance aimed at diverting commercial yard waste from landfill
City staff recently asked the Glenwood Springs City Council to add a yard waste diversion regulation for commercial companies taking unsorted waste to the landfill. Council postponed a formal decision until late March, giving staff more time to educate landfill users on the subject and still implement the change in a timely manner.
Glenwood Demons face some stiff interstate competition at Front Range hoops tournament
Playing at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor over the weekend, the Glenwood Springs High School boys and girls basketballers faced some tops teams not only from northern Colorado, but from neighboring Wyoming. The Lady Demons dropped their first two games of the season, 60-37 to East High out of Cheyenne...
Glenwood Demons girls swim team scores five meet wins before the holiday break
The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team heads into the winter break with its fifth straight victory in the early part of the 2022-23 swim season. Glenwood traveled to Summit High School on Friday to compete in a seven-team conference swim meet, winning nine of the 12 events. As a team, the Demons are now into their third straight year of undefeated conference competition.
Obituary: Edna Sample
Edna Sample passed on December 13, 2022 in Glenwood Springs. She married Ralph Sample on July 26, 1942. They raised three children on Gray Eagle Ranch on East Elk Creek. Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, brothers, Lewis, Albert, and Warren. She is survived by her children, John (Pam) Sample, Jeanette Davidson, and Larry (Linda) Sample, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Additional Information may be found at http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com.
