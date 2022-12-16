ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez.Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. School officials...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Benito Juarez High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot, two of them fatally, Friday afternoon near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood.Police Supt. David Brown said school was being dismissed in staggered stages Friday afternoon when the shooting occurred outside of the school, at 2150 S. Laflin St. at Cermak Road.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.One boy, 14, was struck in the head and died. Another boy, 15, was also struck in the head and killed. The older boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Shootout leaves Wisconsin woman dead, officer hit in vest

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A woman died and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a Waukesha home Wednesday evening, authorities said.Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said two officers went to the home in the Milwaukee suburb after the woman's landlord called for a welfare check, saying she was acting erratically. Baumann said the officers were checking the house with the landlord and as they went into the basement, the woman fired at the officers. One of them was hit but was wearing a ballistic vest...
WAUKESHA, WI
New York Post

Chicago woman who watched boyfriend kill 6 relatives sentenced 25 years

A woman who watched her boyfriend brutally murder six members of his own family, including two children, at their Chicago home and then helped him rob the victims was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery as part of a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz. Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month after being convicted of six counts of first-degree murder for the February 2016 killings in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood. At Uribe Cruz’s trial, Ramos told...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
