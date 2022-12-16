Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
NewJeans’ New Song “Ditto” Is An Instant Earworm
NewJeans is ending the year with new music. To tease their upcoming single album, OMG, the K-pop group shared their pre-release single “Ditto” on Dec. 19. In “Ditto,” NewJeans — made up of members MINJI, HANNI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, and HYEIN — sing about having a crush. Although their feelings for that person are clear, they’re not sure if that person likes them back because they keep receiving mixed signals. According to a press release by the group’s agency, ADOR, MINJI helped write the lyrics for the track, and they’re instantly unforgettable.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why
The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
Elite Daily
A Loving Tribute To Tanya's Best White Lotus Quotes
Jennifer Coolidge landed the role of her career as Tanya in The White Lotus. Tanya arrived in Season 1 as a woman hard to root for and exited in Season 2 as a chaotic heroine. She may be gone, but Tanya leaves behind her best White Lotus quotes for fans to meme forever.
Elite Daily
JoJo & Her GF Avery Just Low-Key Confirmed They Broke Up On TikTok
As quickly as it started between JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus, it’s ended. Although, you might have missed the super subtle breakup announcement. The couple didn’t have a big, dramatic split, but rather casually revealed they’d gone their separate ways in the comments section of a TikTok. Here’s Avery Cyrus’ TikTok that confirmed her breakup with JoJo Siwa.
Comments / 0