ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall

By Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5Odk_0jlT3LdZ00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.

Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The shooting broke out just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Northlake Mall located in the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. Both people were rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

CMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal exchange between one of the victims and the suspect turned physical. That caused the suspect to pull out a gun and shoot the person; another individual unrelated to the fight was also hit in the crossfire.

Missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl hasn’t been seen for over 3 weeks: Police

“I heard the gunshots,” said a witness. “[People] were running towards me. It was just a crazy experience.”

An on-duty police officer at the mall located the suspect and de-escalated the situation, taking the suspect into custody, police said. A firearm was also recovered, CMPD said.

“We can’t illuminate every safety threat that’s out there. But by working together, we can mitigate the safety threats out there,” said Maj. Ryan Butler. “I think that it shows that we are a community that cares about each other. We won’t tolerate this kind of behavior, and we want those who engage in this kind of behavior to be held accountable.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Concerns mount over the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance and concerns are mounting over her whereabouts with the FBI and SBI now involved in the investigation. Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Diana Cojocari, 37, were charged with failure to report the disappearance […]
CORNELIUS, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Woman Charged

46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday following a vehicle chase. 27-year old Sheldon Darnell Williams of Ruthorford College was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He’s being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond of $100,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
87K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy