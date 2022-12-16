ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Teen suspected of gunning down MoVal man

By City News Service
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A 15-year-old boy suspected of gunning down a man during a confrontation on the south end of Moreno Valley was behind bars today.

The teenager, whose identity was not released due to his age, was arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation that spanned four months.

The suspect is being held without bail at Riverside Juvenile Hall.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Steve Brosche, the teen was involved in an
unspecified confrontation with 42-year-old Juan Genaro Figueroa of Moreno Valley on the night of Aug. 12 in the 25000 block of Santiago Drive, near Perris Boulevard.

Brosche alleged the suspect fatally shot Figueroa, then fled the location.

Deputies and paramedics arrived minutes later, at which point the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A possible motive was not provided.

Brosche said Central Homicide Unit detectives spent the ensuing months gathering sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for the teen, who was taken into custody without incident at an undisclosed location.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to
contact detectives at 951-955-2777.

