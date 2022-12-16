ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier

By JULIE WATSON and ADAM BEAM
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNy4g_0jlT2qWX00

A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws.

U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California's gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose. The judge announced his plans during a federal hearing in San Diego.

The ruling will block only the provision and not the entire law, which bans the sale of some assault weapons and allows private citizens to sue people who violate those rules . The law is modeled after a Texas measure passed in 2021 that aimed to enforce that state’s ban on most abortions by empowering private citizens to enforce the ban by filing lawsuits in civil court.

Benitez said the fee provision would have a “chilling effect” on the public's right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for expensive legal fees.

“I can’t think of anything more tyrannical,” Benitez said.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom convinced the state Legislature to pass the law after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stay in effect. Newsom has said he believes the Texas law to be unconstitutional but if the Supreme Court allows it to stand, then California will take the same idea and use it.

In addition to banning the sale of some assault weapons, the law also will prohibit parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50-caliber rifles.

In court on Friday, Newsom’s lawyers noted California does not plan to enforce the fee provision unless the Texas law is upheld.

Benitez, who was appointed to the court by former Republican President George W. Bush, dismissed that argument.

“We’re not in a kindergarten sandbox. It’s not about, ‘Mommy he did this to me so I should be able to do this to him,’" Benitez said.

The judge asked the government's attorney, Tom Willis, if he would be willing to pay the legal fees of the plaintiffs who asked for the injunction to the provision. Willis said he didn't understand the question.

Benitez shot back that he was wise to not answer because no attorney would want to take on such a risk of personally paying the other side's legal fees if they lose.

Gun advocates said the law, while not in effect, is already causing attorneys to think twice about taking on such cases.

Joshua Dale, one of the lawyers representing a San Diego-area gun club that sued over the provision, said it has placed attorneys like him in an “ethical dilemma" over whether to serve their clients and risk losing.

“I'm terrified of this law,” he told the court. “It would be absolutely devastating to pay the state's attorney fees. I've got kids. I've got a mortgage. I could never pay $50,000 or $100,000 without emptying my 401(k) account.”

Lawyers for gun clubs said once the provision is blocked, in effect ensuring they do not have to pay the government's legal expenses if they lose, they are considering challenging the entire law after it goes into effect.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 17

Thomas Huebner
4d ago

good!! it's a way to deture people from buying a firearm. they want to disarm everyone but there security detail. no way. I'll die before any of mine get taken away

Reply
17
Bob F
4d ago

shall not be infringed. so we can file law suits of families of criminals that injured or killed citizens, drug users that sell to kids, let's sue car manufacturers if you kill or injured these guns laws only disarm law abiding citizens not criminals

Reply
13
Paul White
3d ago

NEWSOME SUCKS, and if you voted for him, you should be ashamed of yourself!!

Reply
14
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling

A San Diego federal judge ruled this week that part of California's recent gun bill modeled after Texas' law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers is unconstitutional, drawing a statement of gratitude from Gov. Gavin Newsom.   On Monday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez blocked the fee-shifting provision of SB 1327, which was signed into The post Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California citizen gun control law struck down by federal judge

A California federal judge has blocked the state from enforcing a law that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against manufacturers, declaring the law unconstitutional. In his opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez wrote that the "fee-shifting" provisions of the state's gun law, Senate Bill 1327, is an "unprecedented attempt to thrwart judicial review."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California accounts for 30% of nation’s homeless, feds say

The numbers are in, and they’re grim. California accounted for 30% of the country’s homeless population in 2022, despite making up less than 12% of the total population, according to federal data released Monday. It was also home to 50% of the country’s unsheltered people, or those living in places such as streets, cars or […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023

Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California is among the least-generous states in the U.S., study says

Even though it’s the season for giving, Californians aren’t feeling too generous, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website put together a list of the most charitable states based on 19 key metrics grouped into two categories: Volunteering & Service and Charitable Giving. Each state was given an average score that determined its […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YAHOO!

The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

New California Laws to Know in 2023

The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
agritechtomorrow.com

Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
485K+
Followers
77K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy