ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Exhibition of aluminum Christmas trees, popular in '50s and '60s, evokes memories for many

By Robert Mahosky, WLOS photojournalist
WLOS.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Yahoo!

Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?

In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Adopting a Pet Makes a Difference

Hendersonville – Blue Ridge Humane Society is making a plea to find homes for three of our long-term animals before Christmas. Despite the efforts of our staff, these animals are just not getting much interest and have been waiting to be adopted significantly longer than other animals in our care. The average length of stay for animals ready for adoption is 9.5 days, which means they have reduced chances of experiencing stress or sickness in a shelter environment. We strive to make all the animals in our care enjoy their time with us as much as possible, but nothing compares to having a home of their own. A home for the holidays is our dream for every animal, but especially for the animals that have been waiting longer than most.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — One person escapes after fire rips through a home on Substation Street in Hendersonville overnight Monday. Fire officials tell News 13 crews on the scene that the home is a total loss. A Code Purple has been called, opening more shelter space in Buncombe County to help...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Sustainability: How Our Wild Friends Spend the Winter

As winter approaches, many of us think that various species of wildlife, most notably bears, are readying themselves for hibernation, a long, deep sleep that remains uninterrupted until spring brings warmer temperatures. But there’s more to hibernation than animals simply hunkering down in a warm, dark place to wait out the cold.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy