Exhibition of aluminum Christmas trees, popular in '50s and '60s, evokes memories for many

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
WLOS.com
Final preparations being made for annual Bounty of Bethlehem community Christmas meal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Final preparations are underway for the annual Bounty of Bethlehem in Henderson County. The goal this year is to serve 2,500 meals on Christmas Day. The event will be held at the Salvation Army of Hendersonville. Organizers are still looking for more donations, including turkeys...
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
WLOS.com
Over a decade later, Hendersonville's own Santa Claus continues spreading cheer
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Retired priest John Pagel has a secret -- he's Santa!. ...or at least he dresses up as the jolly man in red every Christmas season and has done so for the past 12 years. “I’ve always had a beard and it started to turn...
FOX Carolina
Local couple renovating Anderson Mill while holding onto its roots
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Mill was built in the 1700s and is now getting a face lift in efforts to preserve history in Spartanburg County. Anderson Mill was just being settled by two groups of people that were originally from Pennsylvania and that’s the group that founded Nazareth Presbyterian Church. The mill served this community for grinding corn.
WLOS.com
Book inspires North Canton Elementary School students to create their own parade
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — First graders at North Canton Elementary School watched their own version of a Macy's parade. The students read the book "Balloons Over Broadway," about the man who came up with the big balloons for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade so everyone could see them. The students...
WLOS.com
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
WLOS.com
100-year-old WWII veteran recovers in Asheville after vehicle goes off embankment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local World War II veteran has an amazing story of survival. Helen Pritchett, 100, is working through physical therapy as she recovers at CarePartners in Asheville. Pritchett, who served in the U.S Coast Guard during World War II, was a passenger in a vehicle...
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
Yahoo!
Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?
In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
Easley general store reopens after closing 45 years ago
Hester General Store is now open in Easley after being vacant for nearly 45 years.
Drone used to harass children, horses at therapy in North Carolina
A drone is being used to harass children and horses during therapy sessions in Asheville, organization officials said.
tribpapers.com
Adopting a Pet Makes a Difference
Hendersonville – Blue Ridge Humane Society is making a plea to find homes for three of our long-term animals before Christmas. Despite the efforts of our staff, these animals are just not getting much interest and have been waiting to be adopted significantly longer than other animals in our care. The average length of stay for animals ready for adoption is 9.5 days, which means they have reduced chances of experiencing stress or sickness in a shelter environment. We strive to make all the animals in our care enjoy their time with us as much as possible, but nothing compares to having a home of their own. A home for the holidays is our dream for every animal, but especially for the animals that have been waiting longer than most.
WLOS.com
One person able to escape as overnight fire destroys Hendersonville home
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials tell News 13 one person was able to escape after an overnight fire in Hendersonville. A viewer tipped off our crews just before 5 a.m. to a fire at a home on Substation Street, just south of downtown. Fire officials tell our crews on...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports Investigates: Heavy metals cadmium, lead could be in your dark chocolate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive is chocolate. You can’t escape it, and why would you want to — it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — One person escapes after fire rips through a home on Substation Street in Hendersonville overnight Monday. Fire officials tell News 13 crews on the scene that the home is a total loss. A Code Purple has been called, opening more shelter space in Buncombe County to help...
WLOS.com
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Western North Carolina this year?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Bing Crosby sang in the famous classic movie White Christmas, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." And if you are dreaming of one, you might first want to know the true definition of a white Christmas. The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas"...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Sustainability: How Our Wild Friends Spend the Winter
As winter approaches, many of us think that various species of wildlife, most notably bears, are readying themselves for hibernation, a long, deep sleep that remains uninterrupted until spring brings warmer temperatures. But there’s more to hibernation than animals simply hunkering down in a warm, dark place to wait out the cold.
